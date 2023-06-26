Zonezi Properties
Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 7 July 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 7 July 2023, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Isola restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 7th of July.

Sponsorship for drinks is available and includes a generous promotional package from our media sponsors The Phuket News, Live 89.5 FM and Phuket News TV. Send us a message or email growboatingphuket@gmail.com for more details.

There will be a delicious buffet sponsored by Isola Restaurant for all attendees and as always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

Open Kitchen Laguna

To join our mailing list click this link https://facebook.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Isola Restaurant

 

