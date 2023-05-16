Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 2 June 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 2 June 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 2nd of June.

We are delighted to announce that Phuket Boat Lagoon will be sponsoring both the drinks and the food for the evening. See www.phuketboatlagoon.com

There will be a delicious finger food buffet for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners - The Phuket News and Live 89.5 Radio