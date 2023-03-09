333 at the beach
Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 7 April 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 7 April 2023, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 7th of April.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Simpson Yacht Charter who specialize in bareboat, luxury crewed yacht and superyacht charter across Asia. See www.simpsonyachtcharter.com

There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro & Bar for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Ixina Thailand

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News and Live 89.5 Radio.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

