Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 3 March 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 3 March 2023, 10:30PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Isola restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 3rd of March.

Sponsorship for drinks is available for 10,000 baht and includes a generous promotional package from our media sponsors The Phuket News, Live 89.5 FM and Phuket News TV. Send us a message or email growboatingphuket@gmail.com for more details.

There will be a delicious buffet for all attendees sponsored by the Isola restaurant and as always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Isola restaurant

 

