British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 3 February 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 3 February 2023, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 3rd of February.

We are delighted to announce that our joint drinks sponsors for the evening will be Phuket Marine Guide, a comprehensive guide to Phuket’s marine industry including a directory of businesses. Phuket Marine Guide is now in its 19th edition. They are joined by Limestone adventures, a Phuket luxury yacht tour company offering the richest selection of boating destinations found anywhere.

There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar for all attendees and The Hardstand will sponsor 50 delicious burgers for the event. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners - The Phuket News and Live 89.5 Radio.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

I would hope that immigration visits the well known resort in Phuket and deports him for violating h...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

Mmm " their women..." ? This casual remark says it all about how far back in equities wo...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

Another prime example of this nation's inability to adhere to common sense. Rules about aircraf...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

The police will be useless but labor dept might get him deported.. Russia decriminalized partner vi...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

JohnC@ well of course it was stolen and the perps swam ashore - jeeez there are some know all’s on...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

No JohnC , it clearly not just drifted away . Definitely it was stolen. But it was you accusing the ...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

@Kurt Search the Internet and you will find many helicopter crashes around the world. Just last yea...(Read More)

Phuket ‘will show its potential to the world’

Phuket's unique charms died out many years ago when mass tourism and greed started to rule. As t...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

Since it is common in this country for "men" to keep their women in line by the use of the...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

@pascale. If you think that yacht actually dragged anchor and drifted by itself to Indonesian waters...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center

 