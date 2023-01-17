Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 3 February 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 3 February 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 3rd of February.

We are delighted to announce that our joint drinks sponsors for the evening will be Phuket Marine Guide, a comprehensive guide to Phuket’s marine industry including a directory of businesses. Phuket Marine Guide is now in its 19th edition. They are joined by Limestone adventures, a Phuket luxury yacht tour company offering the richest selection of boating destinations found anywhere.

There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar for all attendees and The Hardstand will sponsor 50 delicious burgers for the event. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners - The Phuket News and Live 89.5 Radio.