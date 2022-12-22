333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 6 January 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 6 January 2023, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Isola restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 6th of January.

We are delighted to announce that our sponsor for the evening will be Asia Sponsorship News who opened an office in RPM in October 2022. Asia Sponsorship News (ASN) is the leading market intelligence service for the sponsorship industry. See https://asiasponsorshipnews.com/

There will be a delicious buffet sponsored by Isola Restaurant for all attendees and as always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

HeadStart International School Phuket

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Isola Restaurant

 

