Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 4 November 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 4 November 2022, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Isola restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 4th of November. We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Seam Upholstery, an independent Southeast Asia based upholsterer and soft furnishings expert with experience in the industry from residential and domestic, to industrial and commercial, marine vessels, hotels, resorts and restaurants. There will be a delicious buffet for all attendees sponsored by the Isola restaurant and as always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Royal Phuket Marina

 

