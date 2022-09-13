Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 7 October 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 7 October 2022, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 7th of October.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be BASCO Boating a global community for leisure boating where Buyers, Advancers, Sellers, Content seekers and Operators congregate to Connect, Advise and Trade with one another.

See https://www.bascoboating.com/ There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Phuket Boat Lagoon

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

@Taswegian-correct, they should have taken the motorbike into custody as well, as it was the motorbi...(Read More)

Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road

this monsters drive at top speed disobeying any rules. Once a taxi tried to shove me off the road ne...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

Interesting. Mr. Phiphat has had quite the tour of the bars, red light districts, walking streets ...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

the final, final, completely and absolutely final notices or just another chapter in this saga? its ...(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

R.I.P Suriya....(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

Clearly, once again, it was the motor-bike's fault!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

Yes but make it island wide as drunk drivers will be rushing to Patong when more restricted bars ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

How a Thai Minister travels all the way down to Phuket, to walk Bangla 'Red Light' Road . I...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

Do it 'good'. Open up 24/7. But whatever the change will be, be sure other locations on Phu...(Read More)

School director denies striking student

That Komkrit is normally scolding kids, what he this time not has done? Are teachers scolding kids?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket Tri
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 