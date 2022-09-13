Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 7 October 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 7 October 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 7th of October.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be BASCO Boating a global community for leisure boating where Buyers, Advancers, Sellers, Content seekers and Operators congregate to Connect, Advise and Trade with one another.

See https://www.bascoboating.com/ There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com