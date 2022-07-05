Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 5 August 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 5 August 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 5th of August.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Beef Bank. Newly opened in Phuket Boat Lagoon next to the Boardwalk Bistro they provide a delivery service in Phuket of authentic Japanese Sukiyaki and Shabu-Shabu using Japanese Wagyu beef. There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro for all attendees. Beef Bank will also have a special price promotion on their delicious beef and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV