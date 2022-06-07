Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 1 July 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 1 July 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Isola Restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 1st of July. The next Grown Boating will follow after the AGM of the TYBA and we are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be the Royal Phuket Marina. There will be a delicious free buffet for all attendees and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com