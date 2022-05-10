Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Thursday 2 June 2022, 05:00PM to Thursday 2 June 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Thursday the 2nd of June. The reason for the change is that Friday the 3rd is a public holiday for ​H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s Birthday.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be SEA property group. A stalwart in Phuket real estate, SEA property group has over 25 years of experience on the paradise island. The family team at SEA Property group boasts unparalleled knowledge in Phuket real estate solutions. See https://sea-property.com/

There will be a delicious free burger for all attendees and as always all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners - The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV