tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Thursday 2 June 2022, 05:00PM to Thursday 2 June 2022, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Thursday the 2nd of June. The reason for the change is that Friday the 3rd is a public holiday for ​H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s Birthday.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be SEA property group. A stalwart in Phuket real estate, SEA property group has over 25 years of experience on the paradise island. The family team at SEA Property group boasts unparalleled knowledge in Phuket real estate solutions. See https://sea-property.com/

There will be a delicious free burger for all attendees and as always all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners - The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

After months of cancer treatment in Australia, the doctors have cleared me to come back to Phuket. I...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Over 340 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the US alone. Why would one boys' tragic...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

We may differentiate thinking between religions and cults. Religions should be respected. The histor...(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

??? Why are they worried about this but let everyone where those pointless plastic helmets on motorb...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

@Kurt That meeting isn't only about the Ukraine conflict.So why he should not go there ? For ...(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

'WE WILL DO THIS- but maybe not yet' -classic 'we announced something we didn't actu...(Read More)

Maya Bay to close again for 2 months

It take 3.5 years to find out there are no improvement to fix Maya Bay ! so why not change the ones ...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

Much of the behaviourdone by so-called religious people is unacceptable and disgusting. I can't ...(Read More)

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

A step in the right direction but something that should have been made law 30-40 years ago. It will ...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Are the treatment costs of the Thai boy not covered by the National Thai 30 baht health insurance? A...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 