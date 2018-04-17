BANGKOK: Police raided a gay sauna in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok after a tip-off that an activity of debauchery would be held there on Sunday night (Apr 15), involving 100 Thais and foreigners.

Tuesday 17 April 2018, 08:58AM

The five-storey R3 Sauna has no sign and a discreet entrance from a small soi behind Fortune Town mall near the Din Daeng-Ratchadaphisek Rd intersection, but is well known and heavily advertised on social media. Photo: via Google Maps

Details are fuzzy, but sources suggest a group sex activity may have been planned. However, police opted not to arrest any of the 100 revellers they found there as no used condoms were found, said Huai Khwang police chief Kampol Rattanaprateep.

He said the revellers at the R3 Sauna were found along with three piles of unused condoms.

Urinalysis was conducted on 40 people at the scene, with substances detected in two of them. They were taken to hospital for further examination which found the substances were from medication. .

Sources say the entry fee was B450, tripled if the reveller was over 50. Col Kampol said some people at the scene escaped through the back door. He said the police do not know how many fled but insisted no police were involved in escorting them out. He said the owner of the sauna was charged with operating an entertainment venue without a licence and selling alcohol without a permit.

In Febuary, another raid by the police found a sex workshop being run at a hotel meeting room in Pattaya. The 10 participants were charged with working without a permit and staying in the country illegally.

Among the arrested were a Belarusian escort Anastasia Vashukevich and the workshop’s coach Alexander Kirillov. They were later charged with soliciting prostitution and conspiracy.

The arrest put Anastasia, aka Nastya Rybka, in limelight after she claimed she was the “missing link” in the probe into Russian meddling in the US election.

