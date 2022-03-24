‘Group 608’ booster jab campaign on target

PHUKET: Authorities in Phuket confirmed yesterday (Mar 23) that just under 10,000 people in the ‘Group 608’ classification have received their third-dose booster injections so far this week.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 March 2022, 02:34PM

‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

Dr Withita Jangiam, deputy director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, confirmed yesterday that thus far a total of 9,692, or 54.2%, had received their booster jab since the ‘Save 608’ campaign started on Monday.

The campaign has set a vaccination target of 70% among the 608 group before the Thai New Year Songkran festival to reduce the risk of serious illness or death.

Phuket health officials have previously stated specific concerned with the elderly being exposed to greater risk of infection during the upcoming Songkran holiday, when many people return to their family homes to visit their elders.

Dr Withita stated that the Ministry of Public Health has set a target and permitted all provinces to organise their own vaccination campaigns for group 608 between Mar 21-31.

She added that the majority of mortality rates related to COVID-19 were in the 608 group and that over 90% of the group had not received a third booster shot. Dr Withita explained that receiving two doses of vaccine reduced the chances of death by six times, a statistic that decreased by 41 times after having received a third booster shot.

Dr Withita urged those within the 608 group to register for their third booster vaccination shot, if they had not already done so, prior to the upcoming Songkran cleberations. Alternatively, walk-ins will be permitted for those within the 608 group at their nearest hospital.

Dr Withita also encouraged everyone to adopt a safe and sensible approach to the Songkran festivities to prevent the risk of the virus spreading.

“Those travelling to home provicinces during the holiday, please respect health and safety measures, ensure you are vaccinated and refrain from overly risky behaviour at least one week before travelling,” she said.

“Please self-screen by taking an ATK test before you travel to reduce the risk of taking the virus back to your home province and spreading it amongst those in the elderly community.”