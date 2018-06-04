FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Grisly murder suspected after bones found in marsh

SONGKHLA: Police are looking for the ex-husband of a businesswoman who disappeared on May 23 and is believed to have been murdered, after charred bones were found in a marsh in Hat Yai.

crimemurderpolicetransportBangkok Post

Monday 4 June 2018, 09:23AM

In a marsh near Hat Yai, Police recovered charred bones which they believe forensic examination will prove are the remains of missing Pinyada Paenchan. Photo: Screengrab via Channel 3

In a marsh near Hat Yai, Police recovered charred bones which they believe forensic examination will prove are the remains of missing Pinyada Paenchan. Photo: Screengrab via Channel 3

The bones and other items were found in a marshy area of Tha Nang Hom village last Friday (June 1).

A resident made the discovery about 10 metres off Thanon Liap Khong Rabainam Ror 5 Rd at Tha Nang Hom village in Hat Yai, police said.

The officers found ashes, pieces of broken pavement, burnt motorcycle tyres and a diamond-studded ring. Pieces of a charred human skull and other bones were found scattered over the area.

Officers also found a false tooth and two motorcycle tyres nearby.

The evidence has been sent to the forensic institute at Songklanagarind Hospital for analysis this week, said Col Suebsakul Maneenuan, investigation chief at Khohong Police Station.

Relatives who were taken to the scene last Friday said they believed the remains were those of Pinyada Paenchan.

If tests confirm the bones belong to Ms Pinyada, a warrant will be sought for the arrest of her ex-husband, Col Suebsakul said.

He said police investigators had obtained sufficient evidence, but declined to elaborate.

QSI International School Phuket

A team led by Col Sakda Charoenkul, the Songkhla investigation chief, almost found the man on Friday but he managed to flee, possibly after learning from TV reports that police had found the bones, Thai media reported. Police tracking mobile phone activity found that the suspect had recently been in the Trang and Krabi provinces.

Ms Pinyada, 48, was last seen on May 23, and relatives filed a missing person complaint with the Muang district station in Songkhla on May 26. Relatives told police that Ms Pinyada ran a direct-sales business and sold life insurance and was wealthy.

She had disappeared from her house on the night of May 23 along with her black Mercedes-Benz.

Bloodstains were found in the house in Muang district, they said.

Ms Pinyada and her husband were divorced. He had returned to live in her house but the couple no longer lived as husband and wife.

Maj Gen Preecha Piemwaree, chief of the Songkhla police, said it appeared to have been a gruesome murder. Deputy national police chief, Wirachai Songmetta will reportedly travel to the province this week due to the case’s high profile.

Forensic police began searching for evidence on Saturday (June 2) at Ms Pinyada’s house. A source on the investigation team said the woman and her ex-husband had quarrelled over money before she vanished.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
Thai man, 33, beaten, dumped dead in Sydney ditch
Former minister indicted for murder of billionaire friend
Missing woman’s ex-husband surrenders to police
Prosecutors to indict former minister for billionaire’s murder
Hmong chief ambushed, family killed
Cops nab infamous hitman Ja Hin
Interpol’s red notice for Red Bull heir ‘still in force’
Trial of Phuket murder suspect Nico Papke to begin April 30
Red Bull scion’s notice disappears from Interpol website
Arrest warrant sought for Phuket murderer
Personal dispute likely for man’s doorstep murder, say Phuket Police
Traffic cop held for bus concession murders
Frenchman admits to killing girlfriend’s Italian husband, police say
Hunted Frenchman arrested for murder of Italian

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha

 