SONGKHLA: Police are looking for the ex-husband of a businesswoman who disappeared on May 23 and is believed to have been murdered, after charred bones were found in a marsh in Hat Yai.

Monday 4 June 2018, 09:23AM

In a marsh near Hat Yai, Police recovered charred bones which they believe forensic examination will prove are the remains of missing Pinyada Paenchan. Photo: Screengrab via Channel 3

The bones and other items were found in a marshy area of Tha Nang Hom village last Friday (June 1).

A resident made the discovery about 10 metres off Thanon Liap Khong Rabainam Ror 5 Rd at Tha Nang Hom village in Hat Yai, police said.

The officers found ashes, pieces of broken pavement, burnt motorcycle tyres and a diamond-studded ring. Pieces of a charred human skull and other bones were found scattered over the area.

Officers also found a false tooth and two motorcycle tyres nearby.

The evidence has been sent to the forensic institute at Songklanagarind Hospital for analysis this week, said Col Suebsakul Maneenuan, investigation chief at Khohong Police Station.

Relatives who were taken to the scene last Friday said they believed the remains were those of Pinyada Paenchan.

If tests confirm the bones belong to Ms Pinyada, a warrant will be sought for the arrest of her ex-husband, Col Suebsakul said.

He said police investigators had obtained sufficient evidence, but declined to elaborate.

A team led by Col Sakda Charoenkul, the Songkhla investigation chief, almost found the man on Friday but he managed to flee, possibly after learning from TV reports that police had found the bones, Thai media reported. Police tracking mobile phone activity found that the suspect had recently been in the Trang and Krabi provinces.

Ms Pinyada, 48, was last seen on May 23, and relatives filed a missing person complaint with the Muang district station in Songkhla on May 26. Relatives told police that Ms Pinyada ran a direct-sales business and sold life insurance and was wealthy.

She had disappeared from her house on the night of May 23 along with her black Mercedes-Benz.

Bloodstains were found in the house in Muang district, they said.

Ms Pinyada and her husband were divorced. He had returned to live in her house but the couple no longer lived as husband and wife.

Maj Gen Preecha Piemwaree, chief of the Songkhla police, said it appeared to have been a gruesome murder. Deputy national police chief, Wirachai Songmetta will reportedly travel to the province this week due to the case’s high profile.

Forensic police began searching for evidence on Saturday (June 2) at Ms Pinyada’s house. A source on the investigation team said the woman and her ex-husband had quarrelled over money before she vanished.

