GRIP IT ‘Coastal Cleanup Fiesta’ targets Karon

GRIP IT, a charitable organisation based in the south of Phuket that consists of friends from around the world who want to do good for the community, will hold their ‘Coastal Cleanup Fiesta’ at Karon beach today (July 3), from 3:30pm to 6pm.

CommunityEnvironment

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 July 2023, 11:47AM

Image: GRIP IT

“The Coastal Cleanup Fiesta: Clean & Spin is a unique initiative organised by GRIP IT, a renowned local foundation dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and preserving the natural beauty of Phuket’s coastline. We believe that by joining forces and taking action, we can make a significant difference in our environment and create a lasting impact for future Generations,” said GRIP IT’s Nurama ‘Ji’ Taleh.

“Together, we will roll up our sleeves and engage in a beach clean-up, removing litter and debris that pose a threat to our precious marine life. By actively participating in this event, you will play an essential role in maintaining the pristine beauty of our beloved beach.

“But that’s not all! As a token of our gratitude for your valuable contribution, we have prepared an exciting spin the wheel game, filled with delightful surprises and rewards. After the clean-up activity, take a spin and see what fate has in store for you. It’s our way of saying "thank you" for your dedication and commitment to creating a sustainable future,” she added.

The event is open to all local residents and tourists visiting Phuket. No prior experience is necessary to participate, as all the necessary materials and instructions for the beach clean-up will be provided.

“Just bring your enthusiasm, drinking water, energy, and a desire to make a positive impact on our environment,” Ji said.

“Together, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Phuket,” she added.

To participate in the Coastal Cleanup Fiesta: Spin & Clean, simply go to the Dragon Statue at Karon Beach (here) and look for the GRIP IT registration booth on the beach. Remember to stay hydrated and wear comfortable clothing suitable for beach activities.

GRIP IT is a non-profit organisation based in Phuket, Thailand, committed to support and improve local communities including environmental preservation, community empowerment, and sustainable development. Through various projects and initiatives, GRIP IT aims to create a positive impact on society, foster a sense of environmental responsibility, and inspire individuals to become agents of change.

GRIP IT launched its campaign to have clean drinking water at schools late last year. The community organisation earlier this month had its third clean drinking water facility installed at a school in Phuket ‒ this time at Laem Panwa School.

“The school had an old system which was no longer up to standard for drinking. With the help of Chalong Water Filter, we made sure that the water filter is clean and safe for the children.”

“GRIP IT would like to give a big THANK YOU to Lynnea and Beverly from Canada, who donated the water filter system to this school. You’ve made a huge difference to the children’s lives!””

People wanting to support the project were invited to contact GRIP IT through their Facebook page.