GREG FLEET - AUSTRALIA’S FUNNIEST COMEDIAN (with guests)

Start From: Sunday 29 July 2018, 07:00PM to Sunday 29 July 2018, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

One of Australia’s most highly respected stand up comedians, he has performed in twenty six Melbourne International Comedy festivals. He starred as Dave Summers in Australia's popular soap-opera, Neighbors. He has been on screen with Nicole Kidman, made Netflix shows with Jim Jeffries and toured all over the world getting 5-star reviews. The Scotsman wrote, 'Brilliant... inspired nonsense, utterly fresh, utterly hilarious' - ★★★★★



Now he comes to Phuket at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach as part of Stand Up Asia's monthly comedy tour.



They brought Doug Stanhope and Bill Bailey to Thailand and promise to bring the best international comedian to Phuket every month.



Do not miss this fascinating, Australia comedy genius with special guests Matt Wharf (Australia) and Dusty Moore (South Africa) and local comic Joey Lee (USA). Sunday 29 July. Buffet 6pm , Doors 7pm and Show 8pm. Early bird tickets from only 500baht or with buffet for only 1200baht.