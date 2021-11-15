Greeting billboards vandalised ahead of PM’s arrival in Krabi

KRABI: Several billboards with greetings for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were slashed and torn ahead of his arrival in this southern province today (Nov 15) for a mobile cabinet meeting tomorrow.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 November 2021, 03:26PM

The destroyed poster welcoming Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Krabi at the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre in Muang district, Krabi, today (Nov 15). Photo: Thai PBS.

At 1:58am, the 191 emergency centre received a call informing police that a billboard in front of the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre had been destroyed, reports the Bangkok Post. A police team was rushed to the spot.

Investigators said two young men had arrived in two cars, a bronze Toyota and a green Honda cars, both without registration plates. Witnesses said they attacked the billboard then drove off past the Riverside Hotel and disappeared.

A few other greetings billboards were also reported to have been damaged and torn overnight, apparently by people who dislike the prime minister.

Gen Prayut, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin left at 8am this morning on a flight from Wing 6 at Don Muang military airport in Bangkok, heading for Krabi international airport in Nua Khlong district.

They were greeted on arrival by governor Puthapong Sirimat, local officials and 12 southern Palang Pracharath MPs.

At the airport, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of improvments to the passenger terminal.

In addition to the mobile the cabinet meeting tomorrow, Prayut and his cabinet are scheduled to visit projects in Krabi and Trang provinces on Nov 15-16.