PHUKET: The Greenpeace flagship “Rainbow Warrior” will arrive in Phuket this Saturday (June 9) as part of its world tour to raise awareness of key environmental issues.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 05:43PM

The ’Rainbow Warrior’ will be in Phuket this Saturday (June 9) Photo: Salvatore Barbera

The world-renowned ship will be docked at the Phuket Deep Sea Port until next Tuesday (June 12) and will sail to Krabi where it will remain from June 13-14 for its 2018 tour of Thailand entitled “Rainbow Warrior Ship Tour 2018: 100% Renewable Energy for All.”

“The ship is visiting the country to join local communities in their call to end the age of coal, and to demand solutions through an inclusive and ecological economic development model based on just, affordable and sustainable renewable energy systems,” The Phuket News was told in an email from Greenpeace today (June 5).

Various events have been lined up for the duration of the visit, including an “open boat” excursion allowing visitors to board the ship as well as forums on topics related to the tour attended by experts and civil society groups.

Other side events include a photo exhibit on the impacts of climate change, Greenpeace and the environmental movement, and the history of the Rainbow Warrior.

There will also be games, green markets, mini-concerts and a showcase of 1,000-Watt solar energy kits.

While docked in Phuket, the Rainbow Warrior will be open to the public for viewing tours from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday (June 9-10) and next Tuesday (June 12).

“Visitors will get to experience and learn about the ship’s legacy of bearing witness and taking action to prevent environmental crimes around the world through various exhibitions and activities,” Greenpeace explained in its email today.

“There will also be a meeting with the Rainbow Warrior’s captain, Hettie Geenen, one of the few women skippers in the high seas today.”

For more information about the Rainbow Warrior’s 2018 tour of Thailand, see the Facebook page: Greenpeace Thailand.