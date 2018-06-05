FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Greenpeace flagship ‘Rainbow Warrior’ to visit Phuket

PHUKET: The Greenpeace flagship “Rainbow Warrior” will arrive in Phuket this Saturday (June 9) as part of its world tour to raise awareness of key environmental issues.

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 05:43PM

The ’Rainbow Warrior’ will be in Phuket this Saturday (June 9) Photo: Salvatore Barbera

The world-renowned ship will be docked at the Phuket Deep Sea Port until next Tuesday (June 12) and will sail to Krabi where it will remain from June 13-14 for its 2018 tour of Thailand entitled “Rainbow Warrior Ship Tour 2018: 100% Renewable Energy for All.”

“The ship is visiting the country to join local communities in their call to end the age of coal, and to demand solutions through an inclusive and ecological economic development model based on just, affordable and sustainable renewable energy systems,” The Phuket News was told in an email from Greenpeace today (June 5).

Various events have been lined up for the duration of the visit, including an “open boat” excursion allowing visitors to board the ship as well as forums on topics related to the tour attended by experts and civil society groups.

Other side events include a photo exhibit on the impacts of climate change, Greenpeace and the environmental movement, and the history of the Rainbow Warrior.

There will also be games, green markets, mini-concerts and a showcase of 1,000-Watt solar energy kits.

QSI International School Phuket

While docked in Phuket, the Rainbow Warrior will be open to the public for viewing tours from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday (June 9-10) and next Tuesday (June 12).

“Visitors will get to experience and learn about the ship’s legacy of bearing witness and taking action to prevent environmental crimes around the world through various exhibitions and activities,” Greenpeace explained in its email today.

“There will also be a meeting with the Rainbow Warrior’s captain, Hettie Geenen, one of the few women skippers in the high seas today.”

For more information about the Rainbow Warrior’s 2018 tour of Thailand, see the Facebook page: Greenpeace Thailand.

 

 

Kurt | 09 June 2018 - 06:42:28 

Greenpeace has many vessels. When I am not mistaken the PN photo shows the RainBow Warrior that was attacked by French secret service ( planted bombs) in Auckland, New Zeeland in 1985. 1 crewmember, a portugese photographer lost his life. Well, today one can go Deepsea Port to see the present flag ship.

Rorri_2 | 08 June 2018 - 17:11:59 

So, they have used the wrong photo, no one is confused, except PN. Nitpick if  you you wish, the fact is, the rest of my comment, IS correct. Please also NOTE, I deliberately put Rainbow Warrior in inverted commas, I do hope you know what that means.

DeKaaskopp | 08 June 2018 - 14:56:10 

If R2 had done a better research,then he would know that the "Rainbow Warrior 2"was retired  on August 16th,2011,therefore it must be the "Rainbow Warrior 3"coming to Phuket.And yes,the ship on the picture is the "Rainbow Warrior2"

Capt B | 08 June 2018 - 08:37:25 

So there you have it. The Flagship runs on 100% Non-Renewable Diesel FO. It does not run on a mix of 100% Renewable Hydrogen Gas mixed with 100% Non Renewable Diesel FO in order to reduce green house gas emissions & reduce FO Consumption, nor does it run on a mix of 100% Non Renewable Natural Gas & 100% Non Renewable Diesel FO in order to reduce FO consumption & reduce green house gas ...

Rorri_2 | 08 June 2018 - 06:37:24 

Just which "Rainbow Warrior" is coming, the one mention, by Jor12, is not the one pictured, however both have diesel   motors, though Rainbow Warrior III uses its for diesel-electric back up propulsion , I think the one pictured could be Rainbow Warrior II, Jor12 refers to Rainbow Warrior III.

vegasbaby | 07 June 2018 - 19:20:22 

Maybe they can determine why so much raw sewage is flowing into the sea daily?

Jor12 | 07 June 2018 - 17:29:53 

According to the specs... "A-frame mast and sails – optimised for highly effective sailing.  Electric drive system (10 knots on only 300kW)"

Capt B | 07 June 2018 - 14:05:47 

Wow! 
Does the Flagship run on 100% Renewable Hydrogen Gas & Diesel ?

