THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Green Thoughts Water, Water, Everywhere: The hydrophyte guide to lotus and water lily cultivation and care Part 1

Green Thoughts Water, Water, Everywhere: The hydrophyte guide to lotus and water lily cultivation and care Part 1

Most of Thailand has a high annual rainfall and Phuket is no exception to this, as anyone who lives here through the summer monsoon can testify. But like all natives of hot countries, Thais have a special reverence for water and its vital role in life. Expats have only to experience the April water festival of Songkran to realise that one of the impulses behind this celebration is to cleanse and renew, to herald the onset of the new rains that will bring life to the parched earth.

Green-ThoughtsEnvironmentEducation
By Patrick Campbell

Sunday 19 January 2020, 10:00AM

Lotus ( Nelumba nucifera) Photo Aapan Kaam

Lotus ( Nelumba nucifera) Photo Aapan Kaam

Water Lily (Nymphaea). Photo: Premalatha Kalagara

Water Lily (Nymphaea). Photo: Premalatha Kalagara

« »

This respect is related to rice, the staple food and lifeline of all Thais, and the most important natural contributor to the Kingdom’s economy. Why rice? Because successful production of the cereal is reliant on water: all those hectares of marshy paddy fields are testimony to its dependence on a constant supply of H2O in the growing season from May to November.

Unsurprisingly then, aquatic plants are a feature of Thailand’s floral landscape – and to a much greater degree than in Europe or America. Take the lotus (Nelumbo nucifera or lutea). The national flower of India and Vietnam, though surprisingly not of Thailand, it is a constant presence here, naturalised in lakes, or cultivated in water gardens and decorative pots.

Central to Buddhist iconography, deities are often depicted seated on a lotus flower; the divine one apparently caused lotuses to burst into bloom wherever he walked. Most important of all, the lotus is one of the eight auspicious signs of Buddha – a symbol of cosmic harmony or spiritual illumination.

The massive seed heads are truly exotic, resembling the pierced spout of a watering can. But even these are sensationally upstaged by the fat pink or white buds which develop into blooms up to 20 centimetres across.

The lotus grows in the wild by anchoring its roots (rhizomes) to the muddy bottom of a lake or river up to eight feet deep, while its brilliant green, nasturtium-shaped leaves float on the surface or rise above the water on long brittle stems. Some cultivars are grown exclusively for the glory of their huge white, yellow (lutea) or pink blooms.

It seems a pity to relegate this marvel to the kitchen garden, even though everything is edible: flowers, seeds, leaves, even the rhizomes. Much better to plant the sacred lotus, Thai style, in waterproof earthenware pots, half-filled with the rich, glutinous mud sold at nurseries in plastic bags – and watch them flourish. The container need not be wide but it should be tall, preferably vase-shaped. Propagation is by seed or by division of the root-stock.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

A couple of provisos. The leaves may turn brown and rusty-looking at the edges. If so, you can easily remove them. Secondly, and since its natural habitat is rich alluvial slime, it will need frequent doses of proprietary fertiliser, maybe every couple of weeks. But it is worth the trouble… No Asian patio should be without one.

To those of us who hail from the West, water lilies (nympheas) are much more familiar presences, in part because some varieties thrive in temperate conditions that would spell death to the exotic lotus. There must be few goldfish ponds in Europe or America without a complement of lilies. Moreover, they have been immortalised for art lovers in the paintings of French Impressionist Claude Monet who created more than 200 paintings based on the water lilies in his garden at Giverny.

But if these plants are not revered here as the lotus is, they are still regarded as key elements in any aquatic landscape. Indeed, there is a Thai book devoted entirely to water lilies – all 150 hybrids. You can grow them here in shallow pots, but although they are sold in this way at most garden centres, they look better in fish ponds in company with other aquatics, where their floating pads have plenty of room to manoeuvre and where their exotic blooms illuminate the watery setting. Remember that they require more lateral space than the lotus.

Where the water lily wins over the lotus is in its spectacular range of colours (I have magenta and violet varieties in my pond, but there are also white, red and yellow varieties); on the other hand, the lotus scores because it is fragrant and because it is much longer lived. Moreover, since its flowers and leaves hover above the water on long stems, it needs a much smaller surface area. Both need plenty of sun; the water lily, in particular, will not thrive and bloom unless it is in a sunny position. Both, however, can be propagated by root division. You can do it!

Aquatic gardening presents a new and exciting challenge. We all make mistakes, but embracing nature is always rewarding and salubrious. In time to come, and as green spaces disappear beneath the island’s remorseless concrete jungle, gardens will become the principal haven for all the fauna as well as the flora of Phuket.

Patrick has been writing for ten years about gardening in Phuket and allied topics. If you have horticultural or environmental concerns, please contact him at drpaccampbell@gmail.com. Many of his earlier creative and academic publications can be found at
Wordpress: Green Galoshes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Musing in the Mire: The Raving Twenties, How this decade might not be so roaring
Education Corner: Leadership and Split Infinitives
To use is to reuse
A Meal With: Marc Landgraf Cluster General Manager of Paradise and TreeHouse Resorts on Koh Yao Noi
Spies in Disguise with ‘no egrets’
Youth Talent Competition 2020
Newly opened Intercontinental Phuket Resort heralds a contemporary era of Thai hospitality, culture and heritage.
Destination Mai Khao Beach is gearing up for Australia Week events
Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)
The Play’s the Thing! Vive Le Bard!
All About Buddhism: Dem’ Dry Bones
Let’s Get Bent: Honey, not vinegar
Jumanji: The Next Level is Rock solid
Prohibition is Over!
Phuket readies for Children’s Day

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

If it is a designated ATV track, no one should stay near it....(Read More)

Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital

k...so what charges would you propose against the father? Keep your horrible comments about an emoti...(Read More)

Second person dies from mystery virus in China

China admits now about 60 infected people. However, other foreign governments medical institutions i...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale demonstrates intelligence merely by pointing out the obvious. K's comments are far from...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Yet ANOTHER nail in the coffin for Phuket's image!! The government allowing this basically means...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

All this ATV are pieces of rubbish. Can see them broken and left on jungle trails nearly everywhere....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Tourists showering, doing teeth etc with klong water, that will go down well. As for running out of ...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale... get a life, so willing to pick on others, at least kurt makes for interesting reading, ...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

What kind of drivinglicence is needed to drive a ATV in thailand???...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

Instead of charging the woman, how about charging the tour operator who clearly didnt train the woma...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 