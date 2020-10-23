Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Green Thoughts: Walking on Water – Lotuses and Lilies

Green Thoughts: Walking on Water – Lotuses and Lilies

Thailand has a high annual rainfall and Phuket is no exception to this, as anyone who has experienced the summer monsoon can testify. This year has been especially watery with precipitation likely to exceed 100 inches. But despite this abundance, Thais have a special reverence for water and its vital role in life. Expats drenched during  the April water festival of  songkran  quickly  realise that one of the impulses behind this celebration is to cleanse and renew, to herald the onset of the new rains that will bring life to the parched earth.

Green-ThoughtsGardening
By Patrick Campbell

Sunday 25 October 2020, 11:00AM

The lovely water lilly.

The lovely water lilly.

This respect is primarily related to rice, the staple food and lifeline of all Thais, and the most important natural contributor to the kingdom’s economy. Why rice? Because successful production of the cereal is reliant on oodles of water: all those hectares of marshy paddies throughout central Thailand  are testimony to its dependence on a constant supply of H2O in the growing season from May to November.

But it is not just a tale of rice. Aquatic or marsh-loving plants are also a feature of Thailand’s floral  landscape – and to a much greater degree than in Europe or America. Take the lotus (Nelumbo nucifera or lutea ). The national flower of India and Vietnam, though surprisingly not of Thailand, it is a constant presence here, turning muddy lakes into a riot of brilliant colour, or cultivated in water gardens and decorative pots. That is one reason why it is so revered – an object lesson as to how something born in the murkiest of environments can yet transform itself into an object of exquisite beauty. Not only in western myth do frogs metamorphose into princes.

Also central to Buddhist iconography, deities are often depicted seated on a lotus flower; the divine one apparently caused lotuses to burst into bloom wherever he walked. Most important of all, the lotus is one of the eight auspicious signs of Buddha – a symbol of cosmic harmony or spiritual illumination.

I first encountered the plant many years ago in London when I bought the conical seed heads (without realising what they were) for inclusion in an arrangement of dried flowers. These massive heads are truly exotic, resembling the pierced spout of a watering can. But even these are sensationally upstaged by the fat pink or white buds which develop into blooms up to 20cm across. 

CMI - Thailand

In the wild, the lotus grows by anchoring its roots (rhizomes) to the muddy bottom of a lake or river up to eight feet deep, while its brilliant green, nasturtium- shaped leaves float on the surface or rise majestically  above the water on long brittle stems. Some cultivars are grown exclusively for the glory of their huge white, yellow (lutea) or pink blooms.   

So it seems a pity to relegate this marvel to the kitchen garden, even  though  everything is edible – flowers, seeds, leaves, even the rhizomes. Much better to plant the sacred lotus, Thai style, in waterproof earthenware pots, half filled  with the rich, glutinous mud sold at nurseries in plastic bags – and watch  them flourish. The container need not be wide but it should be tall, preferably vase-shaped. 

A couple of provisos. The leaves may turn brown and rusty-looking  at the edges. If so, you can easily remove them. Secondly, and since its natural habitat is rich alluvial slime, it will need frequent doses of proprietary fertilizer. But it is worth the trouble… No Thai patio should be without one.

Dr Patrick Campbell can be contacted at his home Camelot, located at 59/84 Soi Saiyuan 13; Rawai; Phuket 83130. Tel:66 076613227 (landline), 0655012326 or 0857827551 (mobile). His book “The Tropic Gardener”, an indispensable guide to plants and their cultivation in Thailand, is available from Seng Ho bookshop in Phuket Town or Delish in Rawai, or arrange a copy to be delivered by emailing him at drpaccampbell@gmail.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Healthy Habits: Are you the man your Dad was?
Jai Courtney steals limelight in Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’
Thai dishes dominate CNN Travel’s ‘World’s 50 Best Foods’, Massaman curry takes top prize
Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog
Jesse Eisenberg breaks Marcel Marceau’s silence on ‘Resistance’
BISP congratulates alumni Amanda Obdam on Miss Universe Thailand crown
Phuket Hotels Association launches ‘Phuket Green Day’ initiative to inspire island-wide cleanup
Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’
United We Can!
The Play’s The Thing: Panto or Pantomime? Here we come!
Sustainably Yours: Sustainability, Philosophy and Happiness
Unleashed: Guilty as charged!
Oscar-worthy ‘The Assistant’ puts Hollywood’s dark practices in the spotlight
Phuket Christian group comes to the rescue of suffering soi dog
A Children’s community production helmed by acclaimed director Eva Jin

 

Phuket community
Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

If there was more effective waste collection and disposal across the island this would not be necess...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics

But surely the 'Ma Song' are under the direct control of the spirits possessing them. Appare...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics

I have been scootering around the island this last week (schools are on half-term). hardly anyone ar...(Read More)

Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy

The younger generation should clean up beaches not sit at the computer! Horst...(Read More)

Govt struggles with ‘tech-savvy’ protesters

This government struggles with everything put before it. The protestors are not tech-savvy, they are...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival

No mention of Naiharn festivities. You are aware that we have Job2Do playing down south here? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics

Good piece of Opinion. Indeed, this year is less bizarre what one can see in the processions. 60,000...(Read More)

Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

It is really great that they make the effort to try and clean up the mess Phuket has become. If loca...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

@ Foot, You are right. So, do your pick. 1: Are there Covid-19 cases on Phuket that justify masks? ...(Read More)

Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy

Yes, very important that the younger generation know how under-handed the latest monarch is. How he ...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/

 