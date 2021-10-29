BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Green Thoughts: The mysterious migration of plants

Green Thoughts: The mysterious migration of plants

Because the local climate is so conducive to growth, we tend to conclude that most plants in our tropic gardens originated in Thailand or at least Southeast Asia. Not true.

Green-ThoughtsGardening
By Patrick Campbell

Sunday 31 October 2021, 02:00PM

Even the ubiquitous rubber trees seen across Phuket are not native to the area.

Even the ubiquitous rubber trees seen across Phuket are not native to the area.

The invasive water hyacinth can take over entire ponds. Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

The invasive water hyacinth can take over entire ponds. Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Ryan Quintal / Unsplash

Photo: Ryan Quintal / Unsplash

Photo: Dustin Humes

Photo: Dustin Humes

Photo: Karolina Kołodziejczak / Unsplash

Photo: Karolina Kołodziejczak / Unsplash

Photo: Arijana Besic / Unsplash

Photo: Arijana Besic / Unsplash

« »

Sometimes by accident, mostly by design, perhaps half of Asia’s flora has fetched up here from all corners of the globe. Take the chili. This pungent spice was unknown outside America until Columbus made his voyage to the New World towards the end of the 15th century. Ironically, he was searching for the source of black pepper, then a commodity as valuable as gold dust. Chilies and peppers probably came to Thailand much later. One wonders how Thais managed without nam prik for so long… 

The migration of plants has been going on for a long time. The Romans brought plums, walnuts, parsley and even roses to Britain; later, potatoes, pineapples and tomatoes arrived in Northern Europe from America. But the great age of plant collectors was the 19th century; numerous expeditions were mounted with the primary purpose of “discovering” new species, and bringing these exotica to the notice of a wondering and “civilized” world. The development of the glasshouse and – aptly named – conservatory, meant that these exotica could be literally “conserved” – indeed might even flourish in man-made micro climates that sought accurately to reflect conditions in the wild. Kew Gardens in London, which still houses the largest botanical collection in the world, was founded in 1840, the expression of a Victorian explosion of interest in exploration and plant hunting.

Why, one may justifiably enquire? Britain of course was enjoying its imperialist moment, the greatest nation in the world with an empire that reached out to all corners of the globe. How better to demonstrate this tentacular reach, than to display fruits and flowers from these remote lands. Unsurprisingly, it was a period of plant-hunting fever, a frenzy that spawned famous explorers, collectors and collections. And the motives were not merely political or even commercial, but were often the product of a passion for botany and natural history. George Forrest, for instance, was not only the greatest collector of rhododendrons – mostly from China – but also of Camellia saluenensis, a species whose hybrids are now grown in temperate gardens everywhere.

On the other hand, Scottish botanist Robert Fortune, who introduced the Chinese tea plant (Camellia sinensis) to India in 1848, was attracted by the commercial potential of a crop nowadays enjoyed the world over. Employed by the East India Company, he somehow managed to smuggle 20,000 seedlings into Darjeeling. It triggered the birth of the Indian tea industry. But he was not just a mercenary. Many other plants named after him included a euonymus and a mahonia, a celebrated climbing white rose – Rosa fortuniana and Hosta fortunei.

But the most famous plant heist, and one everywhere visible in Thailand to this day, was that engineered by Sir Henry Wickham, who in 1876 stole a huge quantity of rubber tree seeds from their native habitat in Brazil and personally accompanied them to London’s Kew Gardens. Subsequently, these seeds were sent to a number of British colonies including Malaysia. Still regarded in Brazil as a “bio-pirate”, his efforts bore substantial fruit in Malaysia and subsequently in Southern Thailand, aided by the obsessive enthusiasm of one “Rubber” Ridley, and the development of more efficient production methods than Brazil had been able to manage.

To this day, and despite the competition from synthetic rubber and plastic, these Southeast Asian countries remain pre-eminent. Here in Phuket, for example, 60% of the woodland consists of plantations of Havea Braziliensis. By a strange irony, most of these young para rubber trees grow alongside rows of Ananas comosus. The pineapple, let it be noted, had also found its way into Thailand, if more circuitously, from the New World.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Evidence of this great botanical migration is indeed all around us. Canna lilies, bougainvilleas, heliconias, acacias and allamandas are just a few of the shrubs visible from my window – all of them imports from other parts of the globe. Foreign plants. some as yet without local names, continue to appear in garden centres.

So is this all good news? For the most part it is. Indeed some immigrants do better in their new habitat than in their original environment. But that is in itself a double-edged sword. Some do so well that they become invasive, and require culling. Of course the limelight-catching stories concern animals: in Florida’s watery wilderness known as the Everglades, there are now so many Burmese pythons, cast-off pets or escapees, that the entire local fauna is threatened. Australia now plays host to 56 invasive animals including the rabbit and the cane toad, introduced from South America in an attempt to control beetles in the sugar cane fields. The toad did nothing to control the insects, but eliminated most of the country’s smaller predators. In Thailand, the most serious pest is the hispine beetle, which arrived accidentally from Indonesia, and which is steadily munching its way through groves of coconut trees.

The list of “take-over” plants is smaller. Here in Thailand, gardeners know of the existence of the giant sensitive plant (mimosa pigra), or the Siam weed (chromolaena odorata). But in general they approve of wedelia, a small ground-hugging plant which quickly colonizes waste lots and produces attractive star-shaped flowers. Or lantana, a pest in Australia, but here treated as a decorative perennial and frequently seen in nurseries as a multi-hued hybrid suitable for containers.

In Phuket I would only point an accusatory finger at one plant – the water hyacinth or eichornia crassipes. Originally from the Amazon basin – where presumably it was controlled by native animals who used it as a food source, it has become a pernicious presence in Thailand. Down the road is a large lake now so carpeted with the weed that the water is no longer visible. In Phuket Town and elsewhere, it not only clogs canals and impedes boats, but offers a prime habitat for mosquitoes and kills fish by depriving them of life-giving oxygen. It has commercial applications; these need to be exploited. 

But let’s not end on a downbeat note. As far as garden plants are concerned , the migratory process, man-made or accidental, has been almost entirely beneficial. All our gardens, everywhere, would be the poorer without these visitors who have come to stay.

The information in this article and much more is to be found in my book ‘The Tropic Gardener’. Described in one Bangkok review as the best book on Thai gardening for 50 years, it is available for B500 (half price) to personal callers from 59/84 Soi Saiyuan 13 in Rawai (Tel: 076-61227 or 085-7827551).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

On Campus: Awareness of Awareness
Liam Neeson, on ice
Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town
Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water
The legacy of the British Legion
Hit ‘F9’ to escape
Life Home Project becomes recognised partner of GlobalGiving
When insurance skips a beat
‘Free Guy’, a computer character with a soul
Easier than ever before to explore
Royal Phuket Marina Thailand’s first marina to take the ‘Plastic-Free Marina Pledge’
Expat Life: Making sense of modern technology
‘Nightbooks’: A Halloween horror story for the family
Green Thoughts: How does your garden grow?
The Suicide Squad goes cult classic

 

Phuket community
Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved

While the bars remain closed I think the powers that be will find the huge numbers they expect to re...(Read More)

Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63

India? United States? UK? Romania? Wow! What criteria do they follow? Don't the look at the offi...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

It’s funny too we all this small bar’s in Rawai get food licence very fast the last few weeks, a...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

COE replaced by Thailand pass. It is like if I don't slap you in the face, you can choose to be...(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town

Thanks for the Info and Rocking Angels starts at 8pm now ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Hardly full steam ahead- more like 2/3rds power. Limited flights, a new online entry system that is ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Any word on when the SmartBus will begin service again?...(Read More)

Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled

Sha+ = government tip hotels...(Read More)

Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

Confidence in Thailand? No one is fooled aside from a few sexpats who cannot own up to their own cul...(Read More)

Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled

Protestors have a point. All incoming Foreigners are fully vaccinated, PCR tested before flying to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
PaintFX
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 