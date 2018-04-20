The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Environment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Green Thoughts: Tales from the undergrowth

Over eons, tropical plants have learnt how to cope with a range of conditions. It is worth noting these strategies. Wherever possible, I like to try and replicate the ways and wherefores of Mother Nature. For example in tropical rainforests, and there were hectares of pristine jungle in Phuket once upon a time, there are distinct micro-climates: all the way up from the understorey level where ground-hugging, moisture-loving and sun-deprived plants clamber amid the organic detritus of leaves and humus, to the canopy where the loftiest trees are bathed in ultra-violet light and the direct caress of rain. There are natural layers in between these domains, but tropical fauna, like tropical flora, find them less important: most creatures are adapted to inhabit either the canopy (monkeys, birds) or the forest floor (deer, shrews, snakes).

Patrick Campbell

Sunday 22 April 2018, 01:00PM

Most ground-covering plants are therefore happy to stay that way as they have sophisticated mechanisms for utilizing and photo-synthesizing the limited light (as little as 5%) that reaches the forest floor, and in any case, usually start into growth earlier than tall trees in order to make use of gaps before they are closed by new arboreal growth. Moreover, ground-huggers enjoy the greater humidity and more stable temperatures provided by shaded terrain.

Hence the proliferation of plants explicitly adapted to these conditions – ferns, mosses, ground ivy, and the whole panoply of shade-accepting plants we grow in our living rooms or in areas of our gardens where the sun does not dominate. I am thinking of course of broad-leaved herbaceous plants such as dieffenbachia (dumb cane), aglaonema, massive colocasias (elephant ears), hostas, fatsias, hydrangeas, most bromeliads, coleus, caladium and spathiphyllum lilies. And where will you find them in nurseries? Normally under netting in the shade. Put them in direct tropical sun and they will react badly – either by folding their leaves like a half-closed umbrella or by showing signs of their distress in the form of scorched or yellowed foliage.

Of course there are plants that buck the trend, that try to escape the sepulchral conditions they are born into. Most vines begin life at the dank base of lofty rainforest trees, but then climb unerringly towards the light. Nothing will stop them, their long stems usually armed with tendrils or suckers which grasp the nearest support (passiflora or passion flower, clitoria ternatea or butterfly pea), or which themselves grow in a helix, twining round the host in a bine (ipomoea, honeysuckle, bindweed). Onwards and upwards they go, at an advantage over other plants which need to expend most of their energy in the production of rigid supportive tissue. A climber can root in humus rich soil on the ground-floor, but have most of its leaves 40 feet up in the sunny, exposed elevations, thus getting the best of both worlds.

If you do elect to cultivate ornamental vines in your garden – and they are great at covering unsightly walls or climbing obstacles, ensure two things. One; that their root system is grounded in cool, even moist conditions and two; that you understand the mechanism of attachment. I say this because some vines have little or no way of hanging on. If they do reach the heights, it may be more luck than judgment – unless of course you have taken the trouble to attach them to supports. Some of the best of all so-called climbers come into this category: Allamanda cathartica, the chalice vine, Rangoon creeper and bougainvillea – though the bougainvillea does make use of long and vicious spines to help it hang on to its surroundings.

QSI International School Phuket

Which brings me to the initial impetus for this article. Consider this: the ultimate micro-climate for a plant is a pot, where you can vary the soil, the amount of water and fertiliser. And you can experiment with locations; a pot in one situation may enjoy a quite different environment from another sited elsewhere. Let me offer some examples.

I have about 50 plants in large pots around my pool. Incidentally, all of them have plastic saucers which are not only waterproof but make moving containers a whole lot easier. I try to position these potted plants according to their cultural requirements: full sun lovers (bougainvillea, Euphorbia milii, portulaca), dappled shade merchants, and understorey denizens (aglaonema, dieffenbachia, hydrangea and so on).

Pretty straightforward. But why not extend the principle and use the idea of different plants and different conditions in the same container. For instance, try putting tall, leggy, single stemmed plants such as red cordylines or crotons in a pot and cover up the bare stem with bushy or understorey plants such as flowering portulacas, coleus, ruellias, busy lizzies or dwarf ixora which consequently derive some protection from the sun. If you possess a spreading, leafy shrub in a container, you might consider putting a smaller, shade-loving plant beneath. Two for the price of one. A lesson from the rainforest. And the aesthetic benefits as well as the natural ones can make such an experiment worthwhile. Try it! It even makes aesthetic sense.

Patrick has been writing for 10 years about gardening in Phuket and allied topics. If you have horticultural or environmental concerns, please contact him at drpaccampbelll@gmail.com. Many of his earlier creative and academic publications can be found at Wordpress: Green Galoshes.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket fishing operators protest EU regulations

"The EU can do what it likes... etc" it DOESN'T matter what you think, the EU is the customer, but it seems you support slavery, murder,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident

Accidents result of a lack of education passing the practical driving test on a big parking place circuit doesn’t make you an experienced driver. A ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident

As always, a to the point PN Opinion article Perhaps secret of so little road accidents lays in the fact that many thai Phuket workers left Phuket an...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning

This is silly. When we grew up we went in the sea, in the surf with no lifeguards. We looked at the conditions and made up our own mind. We know if w...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

Strange how customary differences are an anathema to the neo colonialists...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first road death of Songkran holidays

Perhaps if the Government implements economic policies to increase the well-being of its citizens and other institutions and benefits that are taken f...(Read More)

Phuket fishing operators protest EU regulations

The EU can do what it likes...and it does. Like may other legal sanctions, it's taken on the fisheries role by developing its own plan to implemen...(Read More)

Four police chiefs flunk Songkran ‘road safety test’

Why not demoted in pay and rank...or even sacked for not doing their job. I will never understand the mere shuffling of the losers. It's like st...(Read More)

Dengue danger: Phuket hits highest infection rate in the country

The no of infections is probably far worse than reported. There have been 10 cases on my small development and not everyone including myself has been ...(Read More)

Four police chiefs flunk Songkran ‘road safety test’

How can someone think of road safety while allowing this stupid water spils over moving motorbikes and cars?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.