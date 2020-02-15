Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Green Thoughts: Flowers of fortune and good luck

Green Thoughts: Flowers of fortune and good luck

Valentine’s Day is upon us and the shops are awash with cards displaying gold hearts and red roses. Ever since Robert Burns wrote: “My love is like a red red rose / That’s newly sprung in June” and likely long before that, the rose has been every lover’s choice for February the fourteenth, a floral symbol not just of beauty and romance, but a metaphor for the well-spring of true love, the human heart.

Green-ThoughtsGardeningEnvironment
By Patrick Campbell

Sunday 16 February 2020, 10:00AM

Asoka Flower Photo: Media Space

Asoka Flower Photo: Media Space

Flowers have always been associated, not only with human emotions, but, more potently, with a charm-like ability to bestow good fortune, and nowhere more so than in Thailand. After all, Thais fervently believe in luck and since they are optimists, in good luck. This is why Thais make merit by offering gifts to their local temple; why they are avid buyers of lottery tickets, why they play cards for a few baht and risk a criminal record, even in the privacy of their own homes. There are lucky colours for particular days, crazes involving lucky amulets, and oh yes, lucky plants.

If there are sacred trees in India, there are revered trees in Thailand as well. Many varieties too big for the average garden, but happy in the ample grounds of temples: for example, the plumeria, sometimes known as the temple tree; the orange blossoming Asoka (saraca indica or sok) which is sacred to Buddhists because the prophet was born beneath its shade; the bo or bodhi tree (ficus religiosa or thon po) under whose spreading shade, Buddha is reputed to have achieved enlightenment; and the ironwood (hopea odorata or thakian thawng) which, in rural Thailand, is believed to be inhabited by a female ghost that can bring good luck.

But lucky plants? A different story altogether. Years ago, when I was planning my garden, I was told that I must have plants that would bring good fortune. Recently, I was again reminded of this imperative. Waiting at interminable traffic lights, I purchased my usual lucky garland from a Thai lady who both makes and sells them to passing motorists; as usual, my Thai passenger “waied” before draping it over the driving mirror. These leis perform a double function: one, they give off an alluring fragrance for a few days that helps mask the traffic fumes; two, the flowers are considered to be harbingers of good fortune with the pair of champaca at each end, the jasmine blooms (sambac), and even the Indian milkweed buds (calatropis gigantea), the main “beads” in the necklace as it were, which are included in the garland because they last and last.

This last-named lactiferous shrub (Indian Milkweed), which also has attractive grey-green leaves, grows on waste lots everywhere, and will, freely watered, take readily from cuttings. So my dok rak in the garden came free of charge. That it is regarded as lucky, is more a comment on its medicinal qualities than any sacred association, as the milk is used in the treatment of fungal infection such as ringworm.

This raises an interesting point about so-called lucky plants: most of them have healing properties and are therefore lucky in a health-giving, restorative sense. This is not to deny their presence in the religious mythos. Though the figure is smaller in Buddhist iconography, there are at least fifty plants, shrubs and trees associated in Asia with Hindu deities.

To return to my lucky garland. The second component consisted of tubular jasmine flowers. Varieties of sweet-smelling jasmines were always going to be part of my gardening plans: the star jasmine (multiflorum), the Arabian jasmine or jessamine (sambac), the Chinese box or orange jasmine (murraya paniculata), all are evergreen, all are reasonably hardy, all of them are now established in shady areas of my borders. And most are considered propitious as well.
The final element in my lei, the pair of champak flowers (michelia champaca), was a plant I had encountered in my earliest days in Thailand. In a gesture promoting both friendship and good karma with new home-owners, my Thai neighbour had planted these shrubs all along the street, one for each house. From the magnolia family, the champak has blooms, cream or apricot-coloured, that are so intensely perfumed that their oil is used to make incense. Indeed, it is the key ingredient in “Joy,” one of the world’s most exclusive fragrances.

In Asia, the shrub is held sacred both by Hindus, its flowers form one of the darts of love, and by Buddhists who link it to Maitreya, the eighth Buddha. So naturally, I had to have a specimen champak in a grassy position where it would, with luck, grow into a medium-sized tree. It has.

Even more strongly scented, in fact cloyingly so, is the infrequently produced flower of the corn plant (dracaena fragrans), another shrub considered to be propitious by many Thais. It is often grown in containers with its stems interwoven like a basket. It keeps company with two variegated versions which came as bare canes. They have now produced rosettes of that familiar sword-shaped foliage from the leaf scars. So far, no flowers.

Two other lucky plants are flourishing in containers at the front of my house. One, a mistletoe fig (ficus deltoidea), possesses a mass of round dark-green leaves and fruits that resemble tiny figs. Outside the garden, it is epiphytic and may be seen growing in the forks of large trees. My Thai friend says it brings luck in relation to money. Locals believe the same of another pot plant which has large, leathery dark green leaves, thick fleshy stems and a powerful aversion to direct sun. Mine has a ribbon tied around its base and is revered as symbol of good fortune in the household. Its Thai name is the give-away, septee pan larn, which roughly translates as “wealthy to the tune of a thousand million.”

Finally zamioculcas. Extraordinary name, extraordinary looking plant. Thick fleshy leafed stalks emerge like fingers from the soil, and open to reveal pairs of pointed green leaves so waxy they look as though they have been polished. More successful than most as a house plant because of its tolerance of low lighting, it is a real talking point and considered by Thais to be a harbinger of good fortune.

Patrick has been writing for ten years about gardening in Phuket and allied topics. If you have horticultural or environmental concerns, please contact him at drpaccampbell@gmail.com. Many of his earlier creative and academic publications can be found at
Wordpress: Green Galoshes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tom Drange, pioneer chef of The Racha, returns as director of food and beverage
Remembering a Heroine
Unleashed: Once bitten twice shy
Quality over quantity at QSI Phuket
Musing in the Mire: Good Vibrations-The healing art of Himalayan singing bowls
Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ready to feed the needy in Phuket
Let’s Get Bent: It takes two baby!
Students develop a 3D prosthetic limb to help a little girl in Bangkok
All about Buddhism: Phra Siam Devadhiraj the Deva of protection for the people of Siam
Angus O’Tool’s – a slice of Irish hospitality!
Unsafe conditions ahead: Phuket Rajabhat University student project runner up for road safety goals
[VIDEO] Risotto run! What The Munch Ep. 6 || Phuket Food
The Gentleman are perfect gangsters
A Thousand Tails at Soi Dog
Celebrating the 21st Chinese New Year Festival in Phuket Old Town

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

Sorry, This comment is mend for the story that retired Army men move out the houses in army camps....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

Reading between the lines in this long press story is some will leave ( window dressing) and most wi...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

What are they hiding??...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Dek, if it wasn't for cheap alcohol, cheap shopping, and cheap women, who would come to Phuket.....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

Pascale and Jor.... the whole article is about Phuket and its preparedness, or lack of... stay local...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

If we say nothing, it isn't happening- classic smoke and mirrors. The public has the right to be...(Read More)

City rich eyed over park land grab

Insp K not on the case yet with his in-depth knowledge?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I guess there is no need for Pinocchio to buy a lot then....(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I suppose it would take a lot of alcohol to both encourage them to come and help them survive the vi...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

What the f..k happen on this island ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thanyapura Health 360

 