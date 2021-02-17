BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: A large green sea turtle found tangled in a fishing net of a local fisherman in waters off Kingkaew Soi 2 in Rassada last night has been safely released back to the sea.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 February 2021, 03:56PM

As soon as the local fishermen realised that a turtle was caught in their net, they dragged it ashore and cut it free - and called the Phuket Marine Biological Centre at Cape Panwa to take the turtle into care. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Niyom Sawangkiri, former village chief of the Kingkaew community, reported that the turtle was found by a local fisherman, who he named only as “Pong”.

“He saw the turtle was stuck in the fishing net, so he dragged it ahore and cut the net off,” Mr Niyom said.

Mr Pong later told reporters, “My team [of fishermen] and I think that the turtle must have lost its way back into the sea, and that it should be in the hands of marine experts for its safety.” 

The net that the turtle had become entangled in was set in only shallow waters near the beach at the end of Soi Kingkaew, just north of Phuket Town.

Marine wildlife experts from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) were called to take the turtle into care.

“We have already checked the turtle and have not found any wound on the turtle’s body,” Dr Pathompong Jongjit, a marine biologist at the PMBC told The Phuket News today.

The turtle’s shell measured 90cm long and 60cm wide, and the turtle in full weighed about 70kg.

“It was healthy enough to be released to the sea,” Dr Pathompong added, adding that after being checked, the turtle was then released to the sea at Cape Panwa.

“The turtle has also been embedded with a microchip so we will be able to track when it lays eggs,” he said.

Svcoquette | 17 February 2021 - 16:09:07 

The fishermen should be compensated for the net and for doing the right thing. Thank you Mr Pong.

 

