Great Wines of Italy @ The Nai Harn

Great Wines of Italy @ The Nai Harn

Start From: Saturday 23 November 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 23 November 2019, 10:30PM

James Suckling will bring his successful event for a third time to Phuket’s iconic The Nai Harn Resort. More than 40 of the top Italian wine producers and winemakers of world-renowned estates will personally be present at the event. Guests will be treated to a multi-course live cooking dining experience at the casual open-air setting of Reflections rooftop terrace. For more information and bookings, please call +66 76 380 200 or fbsec@thenaiharn.com or check out https://www.thenaiharn.com/dining/james-suckling/

Person : Reservation
Address : The Nai Harn Resort
Phone : +66 76 380 200

 

