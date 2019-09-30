Great Wines of Italy @ The Nai Harn

Start From: Saturday 23 November 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 23 November 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

James Suckling will bring his successful event for a third time to Phuket’s iconic The Nai Harn Resort. More than 40 of the top Italian wine producers and winemakers of world-renowned estates will personally be present at the event. Guests will be treated to a multi-course live cooking dining experience at the casual open-air setting of Reflections rooftop terrace. For more information and bookings, please call +66 76 380 200 or fbsec@thenaiharn.com or check out https://www.thenaiharn.com/dining/james-suckling/