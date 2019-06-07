PHUKET: Chris Cracknell, Chairman of leading business providing advisory, audit and tax services firm Grant Thornton, will be the guest speaker at the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking event in Patong this Thursday (June 13).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 June 2019, 01:00PM

The briefing will be held at the X2 Vibe Phuket Patong, located on Haad Patong Rd, from 5pm-6pm.

During the one-hour briefing, Mr Cracknell will be giving his appreciation of updates and trends in global markets in 2019 in his presentation titled “2019-Winners and Losers in the Global Economy”.

Before joining Grant Thornton in 2016, Mr Cracknell was the Chief Executive Officer at OCS Group Ltd, known in Thailand as PCS Thailand Ltd. He spent 39 years with the company and was appointed to CEO in 1996.

Mr Cracknell has spent a considerable amount of time in Thailand and Asia. In 2015, under his leadership, OCS’s strong overseas performance was recognised with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

He has proven experience in strategic, financial and commercial management, and serves as a Non-Executive Director and Advisor to several businesses within Asia.

After the briefing, will be the Business Networking event, from 6:30pm to 9pm.

The event is being held in collaboration with AMCHAM, AustCham, and the EABC, GTCC, NTCC, STCC and TSCC.

The briefing is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. (Please state briefing when making a booking.)

The networking event costs B500 for BCCT members and participating chambers, and B900 for non-members. No non-member walk-ins will be allowed. Price includes cocktail food and free-flow of selected beverages.

For more information, the Event listing on The Phuket News website (click here) or visit the BCCT website (click here.)

The Phuket News and Window on Phuket are proud Media Partners of the BCCT business briefing and networking seminars and associated events.