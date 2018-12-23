THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Grandmother, 87, dies in house fire

PHUKET: An 87-year-old grandmother living alone has died in a house fire on the north side of Phuket Town.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 23 December 2018, 02:31PM

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called the scene, in Soi Cherng Khiri. near Satree Phuket School, 7pm last night (Dec 22).

The fire teams took 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but by that time it was too late for the home’s sole resident.

On entering the charred single-story wooden house, rescue workers found the remains of Aomara Kwanmuang, 87.

It is believed she died of smoke inhalation before her body was consumed by the flames.

Officers said that their initial investigation had revealed that Ms Aomara lived alone at the home. All her children and her grandchildren had since moved out and lived elsewhere.

Police at this stage presume that an electrical short circuit started the fire, but are having experty officer investigate the scene

Ms Amara’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Narcotics officers bust drug ring targeting migrant fishing crews
Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’
Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fighting fish? Croc’s future up in the air! Drunk driver misses cop! || Dec. 21
Drug runner caught smuggling 195k meth pills into Phuket
Phuket beach croc’s future still up in the air
Lucky policeman dodges Phuket drunk driver
Police hunt for Krabi woman after 132kg of ‘ice’ found in ditched SUV
500-strong ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign hits Patong’s Bangla Rd
Police investigate ramping up charge against Chinese husband for killing wife to murder
Phuket taxi driver charged after man, 83, killed crossing busy road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Crushed after crash! Vague on Phoenix charges? Suspecting murder! || Dec. 19
Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver
Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

 

Phuket community
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Hey, the roads might be jammed but its not due to tourist numbers, more likely Thai's from other...(Read More)

‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 62 in Indonesia

Photos of the eruption show lots of steam and volcanic ash coming from a vent very low down on the s...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

"Silly TAT". At least you got that right. Nothing they report has ever made any sense. Was...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

Great advertising for TAT ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

This happened on Gran Canaria (Spain) in early 2005> tourists stopped and come, over 50% down man...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

I live here. 11 years. I see the truth. Just try to fix it But unfortunately I think it’s t...(Read More)

Lucky policeman dodges Phuket drunk driver

"He almost hit me". A car full of kids, hitting the officer is bad but nobody seems to car...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

Van hit on right side by BMW? Than BMW did not give first way to Van. The police officer could men...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

"I publish the cam recording worldwide" Wow,i guess people in Madagascar,Papua New Guinea ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Timi,even watered down drinks are sometimes too much for some people.That's why they don't r...(Read More)

 

Thailand Yacht Show
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Go Air

 