THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grand Opening at GALAXY Roof Club Patong

Start From: Saturday 26 January 2019, 07:30PM to Saturday 26 January 2019, 02:00AM

Grand Opening at GALAXY Roof Club Patong

Grand Opening at GALAXY Roof Club Patong

Grand Opening at GALAXY Roof Club Patong

Grand Opening at GALAXY Roof Club Patong

Set the date! We're delighted to invite you to our ✩ Grand Opening ✩ of the Galaxy Roof Club in the heart of Patong! Come join us in your sharpest outfits, bring friends and celebrate this special night with us. Wonderful live performances, fire show, stunning dancers, live music and a secret special Guest will bring the party to the next level till late! PARTY STARTS: 7:30 pm Private Parking Space available Info/Bookings and reservations via email reservations@galaxypatong.com , or tel at 076530472 more info on Facebook or at www.galaxypatong.com

Person : reservations@galaxypatong.com
Address : 5/F Rooftop, Modern Living Hotel, 188/14-19 Thaweewon Rd, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150
Phone : 076530472

 

Security:

Phuket community
DPM Prawit tight-lipped since joking about Nairobi attack

DPM/ Minister of Defence Prawit better spend his energy on fighting and isolating the thai terrorist...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

The two clueless ones can babble on as much as they like. The buoys are just an abject waste of time...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

Get it right. Again check the act. No point in making a comment when you dont know what you're ...(Read More)

Bangkok haze sweeps into surrounding provinces

Silly "Bangkok Post".Calling it "Haze" again.Our prof. on here corrected them al...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

",,,when you live high/dry" In your case i believe the being"high" state,"d...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

A rich source of tourists, but not a source of rich tourists......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims

I'm a first aid instructor, but I would NEVER give CPR to someone in Thailand for one simple fac...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims

Great informative article. Every Phuket beach life guard, all tourist boat 'captain's' s...(Read More)

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

The sane world really needs to focus on weaning itself from the US. The empire is crumbling and ther...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

The only reason she was arrested i. Moscow was the Thai government turned her in. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant

 