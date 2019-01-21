Grand Opening at GALAXY Roof Club Patong

Start From: Saturday 26 January 2019, 07:30PM to Saturday 26 January 2019, 02:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Set the date! We're delighted to invite you to our ✩ Grand Opening ✩ of the Galaxy Roof Club in the heart of Patong! Come join us in your sharpest outfits, bring friends and celebrate this special night with us. Wonderful live performances, fire show, stunning dancers, live music and a secret special Guest will bring the party to the next level till late! PARTY STARTS: 7:30 pm Private Parking Space available Info/Bookings and reservations via email reservations@galaxypatong.com , or tel at 076530472 more info on Facebook or at www.galaxypatong.com