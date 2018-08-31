THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Graft-busting student recruited by anti-corruption office

KHON KAEN: The university student who exposed nationwide embezzlement in the distribution of financial aid for the destitute has accepted the offer of a job at the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission’s Khon Kaen office.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 August 2018, 05:09PM

Panida ‘Bam’ Yotpanya, 23, who as a university student exposed systemic graft in the handling of state funds for the destitute, has been recruited by the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, to work in its Khon Kaen regional Office. Photo: Chakrrapan Natanri

Panida ‘Bam’ Yotpanya, 23, who as a university student exposed systemic graft in the handling of state funds for the destitute, has been recruited by the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, to work in its Khon Kaen regional Office. Photo: Chakrrapan Natanri

Panida ‘Bam’ Yotpanya, 23, who recently graduated from Maha Sarakham University’s humanities and social science faculty, revealed her good news today (Aug 31).

She said a member of Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam’s working group had recently phoned her and asked what type of government work she would be interested in if there was no vacancy for her at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

The caller said there were vacant positions at other government agencies, such as the PACC’s office in Khon Kaen if she was interested.

Ms Panida said she was delighted at the prospect of working at the PACC, and she immediately accepted the job at the commission’s Region 4 office.

“When the deputy prime minister’s working group member mentioned the PACC, I was extremely happy because I felt that my family and I would be secure.

“After submitting my personal record to the working group, I received the good news that the deputy prime minister will complete the procedures needed to recruit me as a government official at the PACC’s Khon Kaen Region 4 Office,” she said.

QSI International School Phuket

In a recent media interview, Ms Panida said she had been unable to get a government job after completing her studies, despite earlier promises by high-ranking officials at several state agencies.

Four months after she graduated she had still heard nothing regarding her recruitment into the civil service.

Ms Panida, who majored in community development, and three other students on her course were given positions as interns at the centre for the assistance of the destitute.

They rose to fame early this year after they lodged a complaint with the National Council for Peace and Order that led eventually to the exposure of systemic embezzlement of state funds nationwide intended for the underprivileged.

Their complaint about payments for the poor being pocketed by officials prompted authorities to examine how the fund was spent at other welfare centres across the country.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Parties begin to plot course to poll
Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes
Beaten conscript dies after 24-days in coma
‘Gorgeous’ cheerleader billboards spark war of words
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Nation warned of more downpours
Woman gets bail after sedition interrogation
19 years later, missing man returns to village full of scars
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip
Hunt on for monument caretaker
T-shirt vendor held as separatist
Lottery vendor charged after B90mn falsehood exposed
Thai film to retell cave rescue drama
Police stand their ground on female ban

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 