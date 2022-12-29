British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

BANGKOK: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul does not expect a sudden influx of Chinese tourists or see a need for any special arrival rules for them.

COVID-19Chinesehealthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 December 2022, 04:27PM

Visitors from China are welcomed at Suvarnabhumi airport during the Lunar New Year in February 2019 - before the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Visitors from China are welcomed at Suvarnabhumi airport during the Lunar New Year in February 2019 - before the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Anutin, also a deputy prime minister, said today (Dec 29) that the number of Chinese arrivals would be limited initially because the Chinese government still imposed travel conditions including RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 for both inbound and outbound travellers.

“I would not like any speculation of a Chinese influx because that would worry people. I believe they will arrive gradually,” he said.

Following the Chinese government’s decision to ease COVID-19 controls, officials from the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Transport had met every day to discuss appropriate measures, Anutin said.

He said the government would not require Chinese visitors to take a test for COVID-19 before or after they arrive, reports the Bangkok Post.

Most Chinese received at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccine and also developed antibodies from COVID-19 infection. In addition, COVID-19 strains detected in China and Thailand were the same, Anutin said.

Chinese visitors would only have to comply with relevant measures imposed on all arrivals, that was to buy health insurance, he said.

Ixina Thailand

Officials planned to give AstraZeneca vaccines to Chinese visitors on a voluntary basis if they had received three shots of Sinovac and wanted to pay for a booster jab of AstraZeneca, Anutin said.

Local people could prepare by ensuring they have had at least four doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while businesses could enforce effective disease controls in their premises, he said.

“Disease control measures will focus not only on public health but also economic benefits,” Anutin said.

“We must consider economic matters… Many Thai people have been vaccinated. There are medicines and hospitals for infected people. Arrivals will not pose any serious risk. We will treat Chinese visitors like those arriving from other countries,” the health minister said.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said today he expected Chinese tourists would start arriving from Jan 5 and predicted about 300,000 in the first quarter of next year, which would help the tourism sector during the low season.

The authority had now raised its arivals target for next year from 20 million to 25mn, but anticipated revenue from tourism remained unchanged at B2.4 trillion, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast
Global alarm grows over China’s COVID surge
Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return
Bangla noodle vendor shot by cop given new work to support own family
Stranded in Phuket, American man, 35, dies after plunge at airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket labour shortage measures, 9-Year overstay, Corrupt official makes bail || December 28
Foreigner in fall at Phuket airport
PM wants ‘Boss’ found
Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis
US considering COVID entry restrictions for travelers from China
Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign
Top Thai conservation official arrested on corruption charges
Fireworks allowed at Phuket New Year events
Two more bodies found from sunken ship
Baby croc caught in Rawai

 

Phuket community
Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

@Capricornball. Thailand's minimum wage is ฿300 per day! About $9. And it's usually for a ...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

@JohnC. Even though tourism is such a big business, government won't educate with tourist langua...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

How about doing something that actually works? Like hiring bi-lingual people and paying them a decen...(Read More)

Stranded in Phuket, American man, 35, dies after plunge at airport

@christysweet: Unfortunately, the embassy really doesn't have to do much. Their main task is to ...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

Min. wage is 300 thb a day, not hour. I paid twice that to start at my horse biz and what a nightm...(Read More)

Bangla noodle vendor shot by cop given new work to support own family

Good to hear that Mr. Aroon will have a chance of a reasonable future. Sad to hear that even with a...(Read More)

Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return

Remember, the Chinese Sinovac vaccine which was given to most Thais and all Chinese is only 50% effe...(Read More)

PM wants ‘Boss’ found

I want to know why Charles Sobhraj aka The Serpent is not being extradicted back to Thailand now th...(Read More)

Stranded in Phuket, American man, 35, dies after plunge at airport

The US Embassy HAS to repatriate Americans. I suffered depression for the firt 30 years of my life ...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Harald, why don't you apply for a job with Pravda and move to Moscow? With your complete disreg...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 