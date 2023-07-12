Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

333 at the beach
333 at the beach
PHUKET: A man has been charged for threatening a Grab taxi driver with a machete at Naithon Beach in a dispute over the Grab driver parking in an area claimed to be reserved for a local taxi queue.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 July 2023 10:30 AM

The two men involved in the dispute were called to Sakhu Police Station yesterday (July 11), explained Sakhu Police Chief Pol Col Salaan Tantisasankul.

The Grab driver, Phrompitak Kongyod, 28, a resident of Moo 6, Sakhu, had parked near the Baan Naithon Park at the beachfront, he said.

He was approached by a man, later identified as Santi Raiwalthipkul, 52, a resident of Moo 4, Sakhu, who told him that he could not park there as it was reserved for use by local taxi drivers.

An argument ensued and Santi walked off and grabbed a machete from his saleng (motorbike with sidecar) parked nearby. Santi walked back to Phrompitak and threatened him to leave.

Police were initially alerted to the incident when Phrompitak went to Sakhu Police Station to report the threat, Col Salaan confirmed.

However, the incident was recorded on video which was posted online, sparking outrage among netizens.

Much of the focus of comments online was on Santi being a local taxi driver. He is not; Santi is a local fisherman, Col Salaan confirmed yesterday. 

Santi told police yesterday that he is not a taxi driver or involved with local taxis in any way, Col Salaan said.

Santi said he had the machete because he needed it for his work as a fisherman, he added.

Santi has now been charged with using a weapon to threaten others, Col Salaan confirmed.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Fascinated | 12 July 2023 - 12:17:56 

The thuggery continues. I turned legally on a green light today, taxi driver ran a red, nearly t-boning me  and had the temerity to have a go at me. Bunch of sphincters acting with impunity.

skorchio | 12 July 2023 - 12:17:08 

They both live in Sakhu sounds more like a grudge to me - and the fisherman is a fisherman, not a driver.

Apirath | 12 July 2023 - 11:23:24 

Phuket lost its Expo bid is a good thing, a blessing in disguise. Imagine these unruly taxi drivers doing what they did (this being not one such or first case of its kind) here to those visiting the Expo. It’d be disastrous.

 

