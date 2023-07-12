Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

PHUKET: A man has been charged for threatening a Grab taxi driver with a machete at Naithon Beach in a dispute over the Grab driver parking in an area claimed to be reserved for a local taxi queue.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 July 2023 10:30 AM

The two men involved in the dispute were called to Sakhu Police Station yesterday (July 11), explained Sakhu Police Chief Pol Col Salaan Tantisasankul.

The Grab driver, Phrompitak Kongyod, 28, a resident of Moo 6, Sakhu, had parked near the Baan Naithon Park at the beachfront, he said.

He was approached by a man, later identified as Santi Raiwalthipkul, 52, a resident of Moo 4, Sakhu, who told him that he could not park there as it was reserved for use by local taxi drivers.

An argument ensued and Santi walked off and grabbed a machete from his saleng (motorbike with sidecar) parked nearby. Santi walked back to Phrompitak and threatened him to leave.

Police were initially alerted to the incident when Phrompitak went to Sakhu Police Station to report the threat, Col Salaan confirmed.

However, the incident was recorded on video which was posted online, sparking outrage among netizens.

Much of the focus of comments online was on Santi being a local taxi driver. He is not; Santi is a local fisherman, Col Salaan confirmed yesterday.

Santi told police yesterday that he is not a taxi driver or involved with local taxis in any way, Col Salaan said.

Santi said he had the machete because he needed it for his work as a fisherman, he added.

Santi has now been charged with using a weapon to threaten others, Col Salaan confirmed.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub