BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

PHUKET: Police have yet to piece together what led to an accident in Thalang early this morning (Dec 1) that left a Grab motorbike delivery dead after a collision with a pickup truck.

accidentsdeathtransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 03:23PM

Photo: Nattapong Kongkim

Photo: Nattapong Kongkim

Photo: Nattapong Kongkim

Photo: Nattapong Kongkim

Photo: Nattapong Kongkim

Photo: Nattapong Kongkim

« »

Police were notified of the accident, near the Bangjo intersection, in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, at 1am.

Officers arrived with the rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation to find the body of Thinapat Sung, 39, by the side of the road.

His heavily damaged red Phuket-registered Yamaha motorbike was lying on the road nearby.

The force of the impact left one of the motorbike’s wheels in the mud beside the road. The Grab food delivery bag that was fitted to the back of his motorbike was also left lying on the road.

C and C Marine

Kanat Damkliang, 29, the driver of the blue Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck involved in the accident, was at the scene waiting for police.

Lt Col Pongpipat Khamchomphu, Deputy Chief (Investigation) of Thalang Police Station, said officers had surveyed the area where the accident occurred but had yet to draw any conclusions as to who may have been responsible for the collision.

Officers were continuing their investigation, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol
Residents of Phuket tsunami village call to end prosecution against them
New points system starts today, Phuket transport office reminds drivers
China ‘hunting’ Taiwanese abroad through deportation: rights group
Power outage to affect Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong
Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing
Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs
Most face mask brands fail quality test standards
Phuket marks 92 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nai Harn fish haul! Amnesty International Thailand under investigation || November 30
TUI resumes Phuket flights from Copenhagen
Lots of fish at Nai Harn
Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

 

Phuket community
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

'Guests'? You make guests get visas? I would never demand a Thai person residing in USA t...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I think the Omicrom (shouldn't it be Omni..?) is mutating into the not so common cold which is ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I really do not care to know if people's 'A'' are 'F'. Who cares if someone...(Read More)

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

It was Prattles and his Army actually. Plenty of those restaurants are gone for good, long stretches...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

I love Thailand, it's Thai people who ruin it. Wishing punishment upon a person for her opinio...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs

Also for Thai children, 12-18? Please reply. Thanks...(Read More)

Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing

As in the last two waves the land borders will be the issue and rabid corruption prevents those leak...(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Homecoming at Hard Rock

This is a paid advertisement....(Read More)

Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

@virus. You are wrong boy. Last year it closed borders with neighbouring countries. I was one of the...(Read More)

Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

Thailand NEVER closed down any of its borders. It was simply other countries that enforced travel re...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 