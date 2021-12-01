Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

PHUKET: Police have yet to piece together what led to an accident in Thalang early this morning (Dec 1) that left a Grab motorbike delivery dead after a collision with a pickup truck.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 03:23PM

Police were notified of the accident, near the Bangjo intersection, in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, at 1am.

Officers arrived with the rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation to find the body of Thinapat Sung, 39, by the side of the road.

His heavily damaged red Phuket-registered Yamaha motorbike was lying on the road nearby.

The force of the impact left one of the motorbike’s wheels in the mud beside the road. The Grab food delivery bag that was fitted to the back of his motorbike was also left lying on the road.

Kanat Damkliang, 29, the driver of the blue Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck involved in the accident, was at the scene waiting for police.

Lt Col Pongpipat Khamchomphu, Deputy Chief (Investigation) of Thalang Police Station, said officers had surveyed the area where the accident occurred but had yet to draw any conclusions as to who may have been responsible for the collision.

Officers were continuing their investigation, he added.