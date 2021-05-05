The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Govt watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement

Govt watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement

BANGKOK: The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is closely monitoring a new Facebook group ‘Let’s Move Abroad’ which sprang up out of frustration over the government’s handling of the Covid-9 pandemic.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 May 2021, 08:40AM

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn. Photo: Bangkok Post

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn. Photo: Bangkok Post

In just four days, the group, which was formed on May 1, has logged more than 650,000 members who share tips on studying and working abroad. However, political content and posts about highly sensitive issues which are alleged to be in violation of the lese majeste law have also been spotted, reports the Bangkok Post.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn said the ministry’s working panel is keeping an eye on the new group and has been instructed to take legal action against any illegal content when necessary.

He said most of the content generally provides useful information about studying and living abroad, which is a good thing and should be encouraged.

Several state agencies, including the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) are ready to support any Thais seeking to pursue study or a career overseas.

However, he admitted that several posts, while offering tips, were deemed to have a political agenda, with a perceived intent to cause divisions and offend the royal institution.

“I’ve ordered the working panel to regularly review the content and take legal action if need be,” he said.

Mr Chaiwut urged group members not to share information or advice that could affect ties between Thailand and other countries, such as how to evade immigration checks.

MIA KAI HIGHER

He also warned forum users to be wary of scammers preying on people seeking jobs overseas, saying the Labour Ministry received more than 1,500 complaints during 2018-2020.

The ‘Let’s Move Abroad’ page has caught the attention of some countries in which members have shown an interest.

The Swedish embassy in Thailand posted a message saying why Sweden is a potential destination.

“Are you dreaming about moving abroad? Here are a few reasons why Sweden should be considered ‒ strong labour rights and protection, gender equality, innovations appreciation and social welfare for all.”

The Australian embassy in Thailand also jumped on the bandwagon.

“Before joining #TeamAustralia, let’s get to know some slang the Aussies use. Our page will on Wednesday present five words about food that only Aussies understand.”

Other countries of interest include Japan and Norway.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 05 May 2021 - 13:37:15 

Meanwhile, Khaosod English news site reports FB shut down dozens of fake accounts deemed to have been pro-gov misinformation run by guess who.

Fascinated | 05 May 2021 - 12:01:33 

The key word is 'perceived'- its a very ambiguous word. One man's offence is another man's pleasure. its clear in the use of LM measures as well- just because someone personally feels slighted it doesn't mean its wrong just because it goes against that person's feelings.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor
Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021
COVID-free certificates issued for Phuket arrivals
Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead
Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID
‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority
Questions raised over Phuket’s next delivery of COVID vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket soft curfew in effect as vaccination tours begin || May 4
India infections top 20 million, top cricket league suspended
Electricity outage to affect Heroines Monument area
Rawai sea gypsies test COVID negative in mass check campaign
Government urged to ramp up jabs within three months
US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and up
Government has plenty of Favipiravir
Rising border fears of virus spill

 

Phuket community
Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021

Smoking their socks ...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Quite a number of on Phuket living foreigners who usually welcome family/friends to stay here a holi...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

As usual DeKaaskopp is derailing, insinuating and trying to create a kind of hateful 'atmosph...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead

It's not that an elderly woman died of SARS CoV-2, it's that she contaminated an entire hosp...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Sinovac? No thanks with its 52% chance of immunity and infamous disregard for safety by its manufact...(Read More)

Govt watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement

Meanwhile, Khaosod English news site reports FB shut down dozens of fake accounts deemed to have bee...(Read More)

Questions raised over Phuket’s next delivery of COVID vaccine

People are getting shots and thinking immunity is instantaneous. It takes a month AFTER the second s...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Time to start asking our Embassies for vaccination outreaches. ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket soft curfew in effect as vaccination tours begin || May 4

That prior measures worked well to keep numbers low is hardly a convincing argument against more me...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Please Kurt stop crying a river on here.If you can't wait for your free jab-the vaccine offered ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand

 