Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society on Thursday (Sept 24) asked technology crime suppression police to prosecute major social media providers for failing to remove all illegal posts they were warned about.

politicscrimetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 September 2020, 05:33PM

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta elaborates on his complaint about illegal posts on social media at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Thursday (Sept 24). Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta elaborates on his complaint about illegal posts on social media at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Thursday (Sept 24). Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

It also targetted social media users who posted messages offending the royal institution during the anti-government demonstration in Bangkok last weekend, reports the Bangkok Post.

Buddhipongse Punnakanta, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, filed the complaint at the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

He said his ministry had sent warning letters to the operators of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter telling them to block illegal information within 15 days, but they did not fully cooperate.

He said the warnings attached with relevant court orders targetted 661 links on Facebook and 225 of the links were removed.

The ministry did the same for 69 links on Twitter and five of them were removed. Meanwhile, 289 links on YouTube were completely blocked on Wednesday.

“It is the first time in Thailand that the [computer crime] law is exercised to prosecute the service providers. Charges will go to the parent company of all the organisations. The police will use Thai laws because the offences happened in Thailand. I believe the police can do it," Mr Buddhipongse said.

The minister also asked the police division to prosecute social media users who disseminated the messages that offended the royal institution during the anti-government protest on Sept 19-20.

Mr Buddhipongse alleged that five social media users committed sedition and put false information into a computer system.

Two of them were Facebook users, including an administrator of a page, and three others were Twitter users who led demonstrations by students, the minister said.

The complaint was received by Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, Deputy Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

He said that social media operators who breach the Computer Crime Act were liable to a fine of B200,000 per illegal post, plus a daily fine of B5,000 until they were removed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn
Electricity outage to hit south of airport
Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights
Phuket Immigration assures all ‘visa extensions’ at least 30 days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reforming prostitution in Thailand? Newborn found on Patong bench... || September 23
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’
Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong
Experts called in to hunt for missing Phuket crocodile

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

Funny to read ? Go to "IQAir". A swiss based company. Chiang Mai is not even in the top ...(Read More)

Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

I indeed hope many people will google about Chiang Mai's air pollution. ..'Some days of the ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Kurt..first of all i not work with Americans...sorry...second of all for 45k you give the agent a pa...(Read More)

Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again

So, last year 195 ++ monkeys were not sterilised during that mass campaign? Still 500 to go? Why wa...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

More businesses will close as you force out the tourists you already have to leave....(Read More)

PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’

His only reason for doing this is because the government and the police force have been shown for th...(Read More)

Spas could be used for quarantine

Incoming foreign tourist have to go in ASLQ hotels, but can have close personal contacts in massage ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@ Foot, a delay of a extension is not changing the date of prolongation. May 2020 is in your passp...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

General Prime Minister welcomes a few hundreds tourists from 'Covid-countries'. At the same ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

@Lalala, 45K for agent assistants in a visa procedure? That is a lot. There is a American law firm ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand

 