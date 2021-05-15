The Phuket News
Govt readies to reopen skies

BANGKOK: The Transport Ministry is gearing up for the resumption of air travel in November.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 15 May 2021, 08:57AM

A cleaner keeps the moving walkway hygienic for travellers at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai / Bangkok Post

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said after a meeting between the members of the Civil Aviation Board that he had asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to collaborate with public health agencies, airlines and airport authorities to lay out measures to prepare for the country’s reopening to international visitors later this year.

The measures, however, should align with other countries, Mr Saksayam said, repreports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand plans to wave its mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors to the capital Bangkok and top tourist destinations from October, he said.

The new plan could draw 3.5 million tourists this year, generating B298 billion in revenue, said Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, in a statement.

She said at least 70% of residents in each of the 10 provinces planned for the reopening must first be inoculated.

The announcement comes as the resort island of Phuket prepares to open to vaccinated travellers in July in a pilot scheme for the broader plan. It is seeking to inoculate most of its residents before the reopening, and before the national vaccination drive begins.

The board’s meeting on Friday also acknowledged Thailand’s progress in improving its civil aviation sector in line with international standards.

The meeting approved revisions to the specifications and quantities of aircraft allowed for use in civil aviation.
 

