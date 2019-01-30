THAILAND: The government has announced May 6, the final day of His Majesty the King’s three-day coronation, as a special national holiday.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 January 2019, 08:47AM

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrives on Saturday (Jan 26) at Government House to chair a meeting overseeing arrangements for His Majesty the King’s coronation. On hand to welcome the princess were Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and other key government figures. (Photo courtesy Government House)

That is the day the King will receive foreign diplomats and greet his people, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday (Jan 29).

A day off for both state and private sectors will ensure all events go smoothly, he said.

The King will pay respects to deities on May 2, followed by a ritual to carry phra suphannabap, a golden sheet with his name inscribed, to a palace on May 3.

The coronation will take place on the morning of May 4, a Saturday, before the King performs a liap phranakhon ceremony, a short trip arranged in a traditional procession in parts of Bangkok, the following day.

Though the most important events are held in this period, preparations for the ceremony will begin from early April and a post-coronation ceremony is also scheduled in May, Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister himself will preside over a ritual to have monks bless water collected from 108 sacred sources across the country, to be held between April 18 and 19 at Wat Suthat Thepphawararam in the capital.

