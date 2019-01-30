THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Govt names May 6 as holiday

THAILAND: The government has announced May 6, the final day of His Majesty the King’s three-day coronation, as a special national holiday.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 January 2019, 08:47AM

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrives on Saturday (Jan 26) at Government House to chair a meeting overseeing arrangements for His Majesty the King’s coronation. On hand to welcome the princess were Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and other key government figures. (Photo courtesy Government House)

That is the day the King will receive foreign diplomats and greet his people, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday (Jan 29).

A day off for both state and private sectors will ensure all events go smoothly, he said.

The King will pay respects to deities on May 2, followed by a ritual to carry phra suphannabap, a golden sheet with his name inscribed, to a palace on May 3.

The coronation will take place on the morning of May 4, a Saturday, before the King performs a liap phranakhon ceremony, a short trip arranged in a traditional procession in parts of Bangkok, the following day.

Though the most important events are held in this period, preparations for the ceremony will begin from early April and a post-coronation ceremony is also scheduled in May, Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister himself will preside over a ritual to have monks bless water collected from 108 sacred sources across the country, to be held between April 18 and 19 at Wat Suthat Thepphawararam in the capital.

Read original story here.

 

 

