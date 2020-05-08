Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Govt mulls easing more curbs

Govt mulls easing more curbs

BANGKOK: Shopping malls and large retail outlets selling construction materials will be allowed to reopen as lockdown mea­sures are eased further on May 17 if there is no surge in new infections.

COVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 May 2020, 09:17AM

A train is about to depart Siam Station. City inspectors were roped in to help keep order and assist commuters at the BTS station. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut / Bangkok Post

A train is about to depart Siam Station. City inspectors were roped in to help keep order and assist commuters at the BTS station. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut / Bangkok Post

China and South Korea will also be the first countries to be removed from a list of the government’s dangerous communicable disease zones.

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday (May 7), reports the Bangkok Post.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1914360/govt-mulls-easing-more-curbs

Gen Prayut stressed that mea­sures to assist people must be done with care and must not overlook anyone affected.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman, said the centre will gather opinions about the next round of disease control relaxation from today until next Tuesday and draft the relaxation measures next Thursday. “The next stage of relaxation will begin on May 17 unless the number of new COVID-19 cases soars,|” he said.

After the first round of relaxation and reopening of small premises on Sunday, the second round of easing and reopening of bigger premises will depend on cooperation from the public and operators.

“If the situation is brought under control, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen. If each business can maintain [strict social distancing] measures, malls and other businesses can also resume operations. However, this also depends on cooperation from the people,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health, said large retail outlets selling construction materials and furniture may also be allowed to reopen in the next stage because buildings and houses in several provinces have been destroyed and damaged by natural disasters and their owners badly need to buy new materials.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will meet the Public Health Ministry today (May 8) to determine which businesses will be allowed to reopen in the second stage of easing.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Moreover, the CCSA agreed with a proposal by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that countries where the COVID-19 crisis has eased can be removed from the government’s list of dangerous communicable disease zones. Mr Anutin told the meeting the proposed de-listing will help normalise Thailand’s relations with them.

However, it was also agreed that the de-listing process must be gradual and that people from those de-listed countries will not be allowed to enter Thailand straight away.

The CCSA will need to discuss necessary measures to handle them and prevent the spread of imported infections, Dr Taweesilp said.

The CCSA agreed to maintain restrictions on Thai returnees and efforts to curb crowded gatherings which are the main factors in COVID-19 infections in the country. “Most local infection cases in the country came from infected returnees and people in close contact with them,” he said.

“COVID-19 is spreading in other countries and those that ease their disease-control measures experience a new wave of infections,” Dr Taweesilp added.

The first group allowed to return home will be those who are ill, stranded at airports or have expired visas, as well as those who are tourists stranded in other countries. The next group will be monks on pilgrimages, students and laid-off workers, he said.

Meanwhile, the CCSA on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, all Thais, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,992. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 55.

Dr Taweesilp said one new case was a Thai housewife aged 59 in the southern province of Yala. The two other cases were Thai men, workers aged 46 and 51, who had returned from Kazakhstan.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 08 May 2020 - 16:10:22 

I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stick to usual back warded thinking to preserve their positions. Removing virus creating China from the list of disease spreading as the virus importer is a disgrace. Government really think the chinese are welcomed by now many millions suffering Thai? No jobs, no food?

Fascinated | 08 May 2020 - 09:21:00 

'China will also be the first country to be removed from a list of the government’s dangerous communicable disease zones. Edited for context. Pretty clear where the priorities lie when the control that started the virus is the first to be allowed back. Commerce over health every time.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tonnes of rice delivered to sea gypsies in community barter deal
Phuket officials report six days of zero new confirmed COVID cases
Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water at ’critical’ levels! 3 new COVID cases in Thailand! || May 7
Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed
Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’
Power outage to affect Wichit weekend market area
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for fifth consecutive day
COVID-19 benefit boost sought
Asia prepares for recovery
Phuket officials release details of island’s third COVID death
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket! Bloody insurgency continues! || May 6
Kamala, Rawai to be affected by power outages
Australian hotel GM, 69, Phuket’s third death from COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Dek, are you trying to tell us that all bars, all hotels, all entertainment venues, all restaurants ...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing more curbs

I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stic...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Why this very rich Patong business 'leader' not follow the example of Mr Jens and khun Artti...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

You are right LaLaLa. Many restaurants are overpriced here. Why should tourists come here if food a...(Read More)

Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay

On some pictures they do not wear cloves and cutting vegetables. Sanitary wise not a good idea. And ...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

I recommended a while a go to build a pipeline to deep sea port.Water Tanker ships could anchor ther...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Why not open the beach half days ? People can wear a mask while walking. Walking on beach is more h...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

And are the Phuket ditches and canals already cleaned/cleared for coming rains ? Usually we not see...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

@friend So you can put your concerns directly,I have arranged a meeting for you with the governor to...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Keep them closed until the end of the month humans don’t not know how to respect or look after the...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
Seara Sports
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 