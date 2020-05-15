Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Govt mulls cut in curfew time

Govt mulls cut in curfew time

BANGKOK: The government will today (May 15) discuss a proposal to shorten the 10pm-4am curfew by one hour to help boost the economy while a proposal to extend the state of emergency for another month will depend on whether COVID-19 curb relaxations are successful, according to a highly placed source.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 May 2020, 09:08AM

Pak Klong Talad, Bangkok’s flower market, is quiet shortly before the night curfew starts on April 23. Photo:  Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Pak Klong Talad, Bangkok’s flower market, is quiet shortly before the night curfew starts on April 23. Photo:  Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

The 11pm-4am curfew proposal was formally discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of an ad hoc committee on easing COVID-19 restrictions, which was chaired by Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), said the source.

The proposal is expected to be forwarded to the main committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, for endorsement, said the same source.

Among the proposals will be permission for teams of at most 10 TV and film crew to go out gathering news, up from the previous rule which stated that a maximum of five people per team were allowed, said the source.

As for a tentative proposal to extend the emergency decree by another month from the end of this month, the same source said it will be finalised only 14 days after the implementation of the second phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions expected to begin on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said many proposals including those for the upcoming second phase of COVID-19 restrictions easing have poured in but that clarity would be provided only after today’s meeting.

PM’s Office Minister, Tewan Liptapallop, said several measures were required to facilitate the second phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions expected to be approved by the CCSA committee today.

The 11pm-4am curfew is expected to be one of them, he said.

Meanwhile, CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that only one new case of Covid-19 was recorded in Thailand on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,018.

CMI - Thailand

The latest case involves a 39-year-old man who had previously worked in Phuket and returned to his hometown in Chiang Mai on May 2 along with his wife and children, according to Dr Taweesilp.

The man didn’t show any symptoms but tested positive in a screening by a local health volunteer in the man’s hometown, said the doctor.

“Because this infected patient didn’t develop any signs of COVID-19 infection, the health volunteer deserves to be credited for good work in detecting this new [asymptomatic] case,” he said.

Thailand is now learning from other countries about what measures to implement to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Moreover, how effective each measure is in countering any pending new wave is also being considered, Dr Taweesilp added.

In another development, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Thursday approved a request to reopen Phuket airport from Saturday, said director Chula Sukmanop.

An announcement was also issued regarding changes in rules and take-off and landing times to allow Phuket airport to reopen, he said.

Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo said the airport is ready for reopening with all necessary measures in place including strict COVID-19 screening and social distancing.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 15 May 2020 - 10:08:30 

boost the economy with reducing the curfew time by one hour in late evening... who will benefit from this... I see C.P. Group with 7/11 stores only

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

With zero new COVID cases, Phuket officials maintain total remains 224
Tourism to lead Phuket’s way out of COVID crisis, reports C9 Hotelworks Phuket Economic Overview Report
Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning
Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen for domestic flights! 1 new COVID case in... || May 14
Bang Tao still under lockdown ‘until further notice’
Patong police officers test negative for COVID-19, remain on duty
AoT Phuket announces requirements for using airport
Phuket airport approved to open
Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew 
Man returns to Chiang Mai from Phuket country’s only new COVID case
Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief
Tourism goal raises eyebrows
CP chief pushes tourism reboot
Profession: Introducing Broker

 

Phuket community
Tourism goal raises eyebrows

As long Phuket has curfew, beaches closed, hotels closed, and arriving tourist must be 2 weeks in se...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

Trust the Thai 'tally' lesser now as 4 confirmed cases ( tallied) now are confirmed not to b...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

R2... "...most countries know Thailand's covid numbers..." You should practice what yo...(Read More)

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

I just was reading some days ago that Thailand has 5-star hospitals... did I missed something ? And ...(Read More)

Govt mulls cut in curfew time

boost the economy with reducing the curfew time by one hour in late evening... who will benefit from...(Read More)

Goverment considers cut in curfew time

Boost the economy by shorten the curfew time for one hour at late evening... WTF.. all bars and ente...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

you are always very funny Rorri_2 because i can see you know nothing about flu and you got scared he...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

it is always the same. flu comes and flu goes and therefore was the town major from patong wright as...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

Harold, this is ABOUT Thailand, how about keeping it about Thailand, and keep it relevant to this ar...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Pascale, this time I agree, how could Ms Sweet know... just another anti, almost everything, rant. ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 