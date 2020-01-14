THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat

Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat

BANGKOK: The government is launching its first-ever cybersecurity office to combat hacking, amid growing concern over thieves targeting everything from everyday banking transactions to data in the Chim, Shop, Chai stimulus scheme.

technologySafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 08:50AM

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta. Photo: Bangkok Post

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta. Photo: Bangkok Post

The move, which is aimed at bolstering state efforts to crack down on cybercrime, was agreed by the national commission on cybersecurity, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The office must be established this year,” Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said after the commission's inaugural meeting yesterday (Jan 13).

Criminal hackers target databases of both private and state agencies.

Banks are their prime targets and the financial institutions have implemented various measures to protect themselves. Nevertheless, “a vast amount of data has been hacked from banks,” Mr Buddhipongse said.

Also in the hackers’ firing line was the Chim, Shop, Chai (Taste, Shop, Spend) scheme, in which several million people registered online to receive 1,000 baht to spend at participating shops last year.

 

Customer information kept on the companies’ databases was vulnerable to hacks, admitted Mr Buddhipongse.

The hackers wanted their data for business purposes,” he said.

According to investigators, the hackers involved are based both in Thailand and overseas.

La Boucherie

Many registered their SIM cards in neighbouring countries before using their cellphones to try and hack data from state and private agencies, the minister said.

He also said some residents in the insurgency-plagued far South owned up to 100 SIM cards each, raising grave concerns over cybersecurity.

Fake news is not the only threat we are facing,” Mr Buddhipongse said.

The hackers are trying to steal data from almost every state agency and this is happening every day.”

Meanwhile, the launch of the government's Anti-Fake News Centre in October last year has led to a string of arrests.

One case involved an alleged hacker and his accomplices accused of using a computer program to illegally acquire Line group users’ information, Mr Buddhiponse said earlier.

In October alone, the centre flagged 7,962 messages on social media before verifying 45 of them as fake news.

Under the Computer Crime Act, it is illegal to anonymously acquire personal information by using computer systems and also to share obscene links.

The offence carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail and/or a 140,000-baht fine.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China
Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach
Marine experts confirm dwarf fin whale killed by human activity
Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel four-storey fall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murderous taxi drivers? Cockfight sees 60 arrested! Rival rallies sees thousands! || January 13
Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town
Coronavirus-infected Chinese tourist being treated in Thailand
Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen
Thepkrasattri man wins B2.29mn townhouse in Red Cross fair lucky draw
60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight
Human Rights Watch chief barred from entering Hong Kong
Gold theft killer ‘may be former military’
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting
China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Would it not be normal to have at least the taxi license suspended of the 2 attempting murderers? At...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

A tuk tuk without a tuk tuk driver? Oh, of course, don't touch any member of the Phuket Transpor...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

A Immigration Office handles affairs of foreigners. Than you can not come out with 'brief Engli...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Well, I'm glad they cleared that up....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

The Danish embassy reinstated issuing the letter after complaints from their citizens. The only thre...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

Oh boy, more family fun on Phuket! Apparently a special this week: If you are a tuk-tuk driver and ...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

K, with your comment you did show your ignorance.Gold is an important part of Thai society.Not only ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

How can they possibly be released on bail. As they are taxis, one can only assume the next few month...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

What kind of person... criticizes an elderly crime victim with asinine comments like this? Appalling...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

@K.Sorry to hear that officials didn't answer your question directly on here.Maybe they did not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 