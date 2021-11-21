Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage

BANGKOK: In response to the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the current marriage law which only permits marriages between men and women is unconstitutional, the government says it is pursuing the enactment of the Civil Partnership Bill to allow same-sex partners to apply for marriage licenses.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 21 November 2021, 05:19PM

Photo: NNT

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the government is in the process of proposing the Civil Partnership Bill, which has already been approved by the Cabinet and the Office of the Council of State. The bill, once in effect, allows same-sex couples to apply for a marriage license. It is currently being reviewed by the parliament whip, reports state news agency NNT.

The government’s approach to enabling same-sex marriages by enacting a separate law differs from a proposal from certain parties and activists, who demand an amendment to articles within the Civil and Commercial Code that govern marriages in Thailand.

The opposition Move Forward Party has proposed the amendment of Article 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, along with 69 related articles, to cover marriages of same-sex couples.

Mr Wissanu said the government’s decision to pursue a new law followed objections from several agencies including the Office of the Council of State and ministries, who reasoned that making changes to the existing law would be more complicated than introducing a new one.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has recently ruled that a clause within the Civil and Commercial Code was in contradiction with the Constitution because it only recognizes marriages between men and women.