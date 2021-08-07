The Phuket News
Govt bans coral-damaging sunscreens

BANGKOK: The Thai government this week banned sunscreens containing chemicals that damage coral reefs in marine national parks.

By AFP

Saturday 7 August 2021, 03:04PM

Scuba divers look at a coral bed at Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani on July 16, 2020. Three islands have reopened to vaccinated foreign visitors as part of a quarantine relaxation experiment that the kingdom hopes will help revive its battered tourism industry. Photo: AFP / file

The country’s sandy beaches have long been popular destinations for millions of tourists, but concerns are growing that the lotions they use as protection from the tropical sun are harming delicate, slow-growing corals.

An order came into force on Wednesday (Aug 4) banning lotions containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor or butylparaben from marine national parks.

The announcement said the science showed the chemicals “deteriorate coral reefs, destroy coral larvae, obstruct their reproductive system and cause coral reef bleaching”.

Thailand follows the Pacific island of Palau and the US state of Hawaii which have already imposed similar bans.

Violators face a fine of up to B100,000 – although officials have not said how they plan to enforce the ban.

The key tourism sector has been devastated by the pandemic as the government imposed tough entry restrictions as part of efforts to curb the virus.

lelecuneo | 07 August 2021 - 15:50:09 

governement ban this and ban that... anyone could see most bars and Ban laimai Hotel and new bar next door selling alcohol those days...even the pub..molly something patong beach front selling and not even hiding with coffee mug or anything..so ban for what? if police are totally corrupt and only see what they want? no ban will ever actually be usefull..shame shame..everyone know..only police dont

 

