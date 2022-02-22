Governor welcomes five ambassadors

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Feb 21) welcomed a delegation of five ambassadors, representing Panama, Canada, the Philippines, Colombia and Kazakhstan, visiting Phuket and the Andaman region.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 February 2022, 10:14AM

The ambassadors thanked Governor Narong for Phuket officials for “taking good care of their citizens”, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The ambassadors explained that the visit to Phuket was aimed at strengthening international relations, and promoting and developing tourism together, said the report.

During their visit to the area, the delegation will also travel to Phang Nga and Krabi.

Millicent Cruz-Paredes, Ambassador for the Philippines thanked the Phuket officials for allowing them to meet.

“We aim to travel to three provinces of Andaman, Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket, to drive ties and promote tourism together,” she said.

Raushan Yesbulatova, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Thailand, thanked Phuket Immigration for “helping and caring” for Kazakhstan nationals during the unrest in her country, causing some of her citizens to be unable to return to their home country.

“My citizens were taking good care of while they were stranded in Phuket," she said, according to the report.

Itzel Karina Chen Chan, Panama Ambassador to Thailand, said that Panama is hoping to work with Phuket in the area of Eco Tourism management as a model for sustainable tourism development in her country, the report noted.

Canadian Ambassador Sarah Taylor said that she had the opportunity to see the “operation of the Phuket Smart City model, which she felt very impressed by”, PR Phuket said in its report.

Canada is also taking action on this matter, she added.

“There are many Canadians working in Phuket, such as working on a water-treatment system. I would greatly appreciate it if Phuket and the Canadian Embassy could work together to promote tourism and the environment," she said, according to teh report..

Colombian Ambassador Ana Maria Prieto Abad apparently praised the “government-community activity” of releasing turtles as “a good activity to conserve the environment”.

She said she had the opportunity to visit the Tsunami Museum and she praised the work of officials in the past, the report said.

After meeting the ambassadors, Governor Narong said that he had spoken with the five ambassadors about the Eco Tourism and Phuket Smart City model.

He said he also asked for their support in voting for Phuket to host a Specialized Expo in 2028.