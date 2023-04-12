Governor ushers in Songkran with water blessing ceremony

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew ushered in official Songkran Thai New Year celebrations at the Chartered Bank House on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 11) by leading a ceremony to pour water on a Buddha statue and offer water blessings to the elderly.

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 April 2023, 09:35AM

The historical house, which had been abandoned for decades, is the former official residence of the manager of the Chartered Bank in Phuket, and recently underwent a B28 million renovation.

Joined by his wife Boonwandee Woonciew, who serves as the President of the Phuket Red Cross Society, Governor Narong led dozens of Phuket’s top-ranking officials at the ceremony, which was followed by the sharing of food as part of the ‘Together We Share’ policy, and a handful of cultural shows.

The house is now ready to serve as another tourist attraction of Phuket, noted an official report of the ceremony.

The Sino-Portuguese style structure and newly landscaped surrounds are “ready to open for the public to use together”, the report said.