The historical house, which had been abandoned for decades, is the former official residence of the manager of the Chartered Bank in Phuket, and recently underwent a B28 million renovation.
Joined by his wife Boonwandee Woonciew, who serves as the President of the Phuket Red Cross Society, Governor Narong led dozens of Phuket’s top-ranking officials at the ceremony, which was followed by the sharing of food as part of the ‘Together We Share’ policy, and a handful of cultural shows.
The house is now ready to serve as another tourist attraction of Phuket, noted an official report of the ceremony.
The Sino-Portuguese style structure and newly landscaped surrounds are “ready to open for the public to use together”, the report said.
