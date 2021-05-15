The Phuket News
Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has made a special appeal to the people of Phuket to do their best to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the island as the number of daily new infections remains in double-digits.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 May 2021, 10:12AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has made a special appeal for people across the island to cooperate with the anti-COVID measures to help stop the spread of infections. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has made a special appeal for people across the island to cooperate with the anti-COVID measures to help stop the spread of infections. Screenshot: PR Phuket

In a video posted online last night (May 14), Governor Narong stressed the importance of reducing the number of daily new cases of infection so that Phuket could re-open to receiving fully vaccinated international tourists from July 1.

He also pointed out that people gathering together for a ‘party’, and especially to drink alcohol together, was now prohibited throughout the province.

Governor Narong also called for people to register to be vaccinated through the government’s mass-vaccination campaign.

“Phuket brothers and sisters, if you have not yet registered to be vaccinated, please go and register. It is very important for yourself, and for the province,” he said.

The Governor’s appeal came as the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reported 11 new cases of people infected with COVID just yesterday, bringing the total number of people in Phuket infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 598.

A further six people infected with COVID were in the province, but were infected outside of Phuket and brought to the island for treatment, the report noted.

Of those, 416 have already been discharged from medical care, while 188 remain under medical supervision and treatment, the report added.

Phuket has suffered one death during the current ‘Third Wave’ of infections, that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

The report, issued last night, dated May 14 and marked as accurate as of 6pm yesterday, marked the location of COVID infections across the island as follows:

  • Wichit ‒ 75 infections
  • Phuket Town ‒ 59
  • Patong ‒ 58 
  • Rassada ‒ 55
  • Cherng Talay ‒ 45
  • Kathu ‒ 43
  • Chalong ‒ 42
  • Kamala ‒ 34
  • Sirsoonthorn ‒ 31
  • Rawai ‒ 29
  • Karon ‒ 26
  • Thepkrasattri ‒ 24
  • Koh Kaew ‒ 22
  • Pa Khlok ‒ 10
  • Mai Khao ‒ 9
  • Sakhu ‒ 8

Fascinated | 15 May 2021 - 11:39:59 

'Thais' I meant- a shame we are unable to edit comments any more.

Fascinated | 15 May 2021 - 11:35:45 

Any breakdown yet on the cases- are they all This or are 'filthy foreigners' still to blame? If he wants to break up gatherings or parties maybe he should swing through Kamala at some pointt- there are plenty of groups of people sitting around openly.

lelecuneo | 15 May 2021 - 11:28:58 

maybe he dont know that many THAI places are operating in the dark....massages...restauatnt...brothels...ops...there are no brothels in the island sorry...

Kurt | 15 May 2021 - 10:47:22 

As long Governor talks about thai brothers and sisters , not include non thai retired Residents , that long he refuse to accept that Covid-19 doesn't discriminate nationality wise. In other countries ALL inhabitants get vaccinated age group wise from high age down to younger. To leave a group deliberately out vaccination process is not contributing to what vaccination is mend for.

 

