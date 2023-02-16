333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor spells out education enhancement drive

Governor spells out education enhancement drive

PHUKET: A meeting was held today (Feb 16) to identify ways to elevate the standards of education in Phuket schools by focusing on developing both teachers and students alike.

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 03:57PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The meeting was held at Provincial Hall around 8am this morning, chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Governor Narong was joined by Somboon Jirawattanasomkul, advisor to the board at the Phuket Education Office, Wipha Sairat, Director of Phuket ESAO, selected educational administrators and representatives from relevant private sector organisations.

Governor Narong explained that the objective of the meeting was to establish guidelines to help develop comprehensive skill sets of both teachers and pupils to drive the overall education system on the island into a brighter future.

He added that developing and improving the standard of English language skills among teachers and pupils was of particular importance.

“The education system should be structured to ensure children can develop certain traits to the best of their ability, namely being good, honest and generous, and to acquire and develop leadership skills, both within themselves and among others,” commented Governor Narong.

Pro Property Partners

“Additionally we need to focus on developing pupil’s self-development, physically, emotionally and mentally,” he added.

“Students need to develop their analytical skills and adaptable approaches to thinking in order to develop general life skills. We need to encourage a creative ability to communicate and to develop problem-solving skills, with a focus on perseverance and determination,” he added.

As for teachers, there must be a focus on the psychological development aspect when teaching, as in creating the right, positive mood within the classroom and within each student, which will help them further develop, Governor Narong said.

“If we can successfully implement a style and structure that will aid in the positive development of both students and teachers we can enhance the overall standard of the Thai education system so it is not regarded as inferior to other nations,” explained Governor Narong.

“A key aspect of this process is developing the standard of English language with teachers and students so the latter have a strong command of the language, which can be utilised positively in future.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run drivers caught, Sarasin Bridge Festival || February 16
New Zealand seeks international help as cyclone cripples North Island
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels
Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong
Sri Lanka bans single-use plastics to save elephants
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador
Power outage to affect water supply in Chalong, Kata, Karon, Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist entry fees are coming, 1,200km trek to marry sweetheart || February 15
Sarasin Bridge festival returns
Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day
Tourist entry fees confirmed
Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown
New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts
Patong Police warn of credit card thieves

 

Phuket community
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

@Fascinated. Actually it happened already. About 9 years ago, 1 of those idiots tried to do a wheeli...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

An even more important issue though...is where's the "working group" for the filthy wa...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Hardly need a working group to identify that a major source of smoke and PM2.5 is from every idiot b...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

part of it used to cover tourist insurance and what about the rest of it?? can be used to pay for na...(Read More)

Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

@KP. The Amerikans didn't provide a lot of help before, just showered them with bombs with which...(Read More)

Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident

Typical that he survived an experience like it in Thailand, only to perish in a slight accident in U...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

JohnC, did you read I wrote here yesterday I have a (International) Health& Accident Insurance, ...(Read More)

Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

These scumbags terrorise the roads. Around 1730 every night they come back from Surin, using the mai...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

I think the 300B is a fair payment - but who will audit the ongoing transfer of the monies collected...(Read More)

Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

You're absolutely right PK - if they want to descend into a Pol Pot/Khymer Rouge type dictatorsh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 