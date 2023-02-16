Governor spells out education enhancement drive

PHUKET: A meeting was held today (Feb 16) to identify ways to elevate the standards of education in Phuket schools by focusing on developing both teachers and students alike.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 03:57PM

The meeting was held at Provincial Hall around 8am this morning, chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Governor Narong was joined by Somboon Jirawattanasomkul, advisor to the board at the Phuket Education Office, Wipha Sairat, Director of Phuket ESAO, selected educational administrators and representatives from relevant private sector organisations.

Governor Narong explained that the objective of the meeting was to establish guidelines to help develop comprehensive skill sets of both teachers and pupils to drive the overall education system on the island into a brighter future.

He added that developing and improving the standard of English language skills among teachers and pupils was of particular importance.

“The education system should be structured to ensure children can develop certain traits to the best of their ability, namely being good, honest and generous, and to acquire and develop leadership skills, both within themselves and among others,” commented Governor Narong.

“Additionally we need to focus on developing pupil’s self-development, physically, emotionally and mentally,” he added.

“Students need to develop their analytical skills and adaptable approaches to thinking in order to develop general life skills. We need to encourage a creative ability to communicate and to develop problem-solving skills, with a focus on perseverance and determination,” he added.

As for teachers, there must be a focus on the psychological development aspect when teaching, as in creating the right, positive mood within the classroom and within each student, which will help them further develop, Governor Narong said.

“If we can successfully implement a style and structure that will aid in the positive development of both students and teachers we can enhance the overall standard of the Thai education system so it is not regarded as inferior to other nations,” explained Governor Narong.

“A key aspect of this process is developing the standard of English language with teachers and students so the latter have a strong command of the language, which can be utilised positively in future.”