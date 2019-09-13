Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today (Sept 13) revealed that he has submitted a special request for B1.159 million from the Ministry of Interior in order to complete a secondary building at the new Provincial Hall construction site.

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 September 2019, 05:39PM

The extra B1.15 million is to finish installing the electrical and water systems at the secondary building at the new Provincial Hall site. Photo: PR Dept

The request – specifically for B1,105,750.96 – is for the installation of the electrical system along with B53,590.23 to expand the water supply system throughout the building, Gov Phakaphong told a meeting at the century-old current Provincial Hall today. The request for B38mn highlighted on Monday this week (see story here) is for completion of the main building, designated as “Phase 1” of the project, he explained. The secondary building, complete with an impressive high-set pillared entrance, is to be used as a meeting hall-cum auditorium, Gov Phakaphong explained. However, no explanation was forthcoming as to why the extra B1.15mn needed to complete the secondary “Phase 2” building was not included in the initial request to the Ministry of Interior for the B38mn.