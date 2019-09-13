Kata Rocks
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site

Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today (Sept 13) revealed that he has submitted a special request for B1.159 million from the Ministry of Interior in order to complete a secondary building at the new Provincial Hall construction site.

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 September 2019, 05:39PM

The extra B1.15 million is to finish installing the electrical and water systems at the secondary building at the new Provincial Hall site. Photo: PR Dept

The extra B1.15 million is to finish installing the electrical and water systems at the secondary building at the new Provincial Hall site. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong announced that he had filed the request for the extra budget today (Sept 13). Photo: PR Dept
The request for B38 million announced on Monday is to complete the main building, Gov Phakaphong explained. Photo: PR Dept
The request for B38 million announced on Monday is to complete the main building, Gov Phakaphong explained. Photo: PR Dept
The request for B38 million announced on Monday is to complete the main building, Gov Phakaphong explained. Photo: PR Dept
The secondary building, complete with an impressive high-set pillared entrance, is to be used as a meeting hall-cum auditorium, Gov Phakaphong explained. Photo: PR Dept
The secondary building, complete with an impressive high-set pillared entrance, is to be used as a meeting hall-cum auditorium, Gov Phakaphong explained. Photo: PR Dept

The request – specifically for B1,105,750.96 – is for the installation of the electrical system along with B53,590.23 to expand the water supply system throughout the building, Gov Phakaphong told a meeting at the century-old current Provincial Hall today.

The request for B38mn highlighted on Monday this week (see story here) is for completion of the main building, designated as “Phase 1” of the project, he explained.

The secondary building, complete with an impressive high-set pillared entrance, is to be used as a meeting hall-cum auditorium, Gov Phakaphong explained.

However, no explanation was forthcoming as to why the extra B1.15mn needed to complete the secondary “Phase 2” building was not included in the initial request to the Ministry of Interior for the B38mn.

 

Phuket community
US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

17 on a scale of 100 for "Professional competence." says it all about the culture's pr...(Read More)

Phuket all clear as haze blankets south

The yearly September SMOG dance, due to illegal forest fire setting by farmers on Sumatra. same as ...(Read More)

Hospitals to be ranked on prices

Will that be before or after the recently legally sanctioned racism surcharge now in effect at publi...(Read More)

Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste

I wonder if this is as reassuring as the Environment Department declaring that the waters off Patong...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Don't Pay Jet ski's must have insurance this is law (thai stile) get your local consul invo...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Another anti chinese tourist matter going viral all over Asia. Chinese people in China see that for ...(Read More)

Hospitals to be ranked on prices

This should be fun! Imagine all the various prices for services and medicines. For average Thais. ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

"Are puzzled how to.."That doesn't surprises me.People with at least an average intell...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

Unconscious and unresponsive from beach to still yet to open Chalong hospital site. Pronounced death...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Yes Nasa, you are right. But also visa applications many other countries will be denied, as one has ...(Read More)

 

