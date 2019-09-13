The request – specifically for B1,105,750.96 – is for the installation of the electrical system along with B53,590.23 to expand the water supply system throughout the building, Gov Phakaphong told a meeting at the century-old current Provincial Hall today.
The request for B38mn highlighted on Monday this week (see story here) is for completion of the main building, designated as “Phase 1” of the project, he explained.
The secondary building, complete with an impressive high-set pillared entrance, is to be used as a meeting hall-cum auditorium, Gov Phakaphong explained.
However, no explanation was forthcoming as to why the extra B1.15mn needed to complete the secondary “Phase 2” building was not included in the initial request to the Ministry of Interior for the B38mn.
