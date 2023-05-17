British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor puts Phuket on show to academics

Governor puts Phuket on show to academics

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined an international academic conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (May 16) to highlight Phuket’s efforts towards sustainable development.

economicsenvironmentnatural-resourcestourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 May 2023, 02:53PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Governor deliver his remarks at the Phuket Academic Conference, joined by Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia Lada Phumas as well as senior representative from Malaysia and honored guests.

“It is an honor to present Phuket to our Malaysian friends. We are here as a team from Phuket, both the public and private sectors, to tell how ready we are to move forward,” Governor Narong said.

“Phuket has developed from a local to a global context. Most everyone knows Phuket, which is the ‘Pearl of Andaman’ and the pride of Thailand, with beautiful beaches, beautiful natural environment and interesting culture. This makes Phuket one of the top tourist destinations in the world, and Phuket welcomes tourists from all over the world,” he said.

“But receiving such recognition. [Phuket is] not an immediate success story. In the past, the Phuket government and the private sector have been working hard to develop infrastructure, high-class accommodation and the tourism industry. Phuket has come a long way from a small [tin] mining town to becoming a world-class tourist city today.

SALA

“Phuket residents enjoy success in tourism, but of course Phuket still wants to move forward. I want to see a balance between prosperity, the happiness of the people and the environment. And this is why bidding to host a Specialised Expo is our goal. The concept that Thailand proposes for Phuket is ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity’, as living together as one is what Phuket needs,” Governor Narong continued.

“Organising such events will generate income for the local community, and enhance the lives of Phuket people and the Andaman region. If selected, Phuket, Thailand will be the first country in Southeast Asia to host this special event, and nearly 5 million tourists who visit the fair will have the opportunity to visit Thailand, Southeast Asia and the Pacific,” he said.

“The local leadership with Phuket entering a global context is not easy. When nominating to host the Specialized Expo, as Governor of Phuket I thought about what this Expo should be for Phuket and where it will lead us.

“Of course, as a governor I want the best to grow the economy and develop Phuket as much as possible. But one thing that always comes to mind is that the Phuket Expo must be a lasting legacy that benefits man and nature, a promise to the world that is well committed and one that our future generations will appreciate. We have done it for them. That’s the Phuket Expo. So what is the expo for everyone? And what would you like to see from the expo? Phuket has an answer for everyone,” Governor Narong concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Senators mixed on next PM, Tourist trapped in drain is rescued, Phuket crash || May 17
30 injured in tour speedboat accident
Andaman Hotelier expo set to return
Housing market lacks lustre, reports REIC
Tourism operators express hope post-election
Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid
Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck
Cruise liner ‘Mein Schiff 5’ stops off in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hopes for Phuket to elect own governor and more, Promthep Cape safety a concern || May 16
Leaders of wider Europe unite against Russia
Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide
Proposed coalition government faces senate hurdle
Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving
Power outage to affect area near airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand general election results, Move Forward sweeps Phuket, Russian’s body found || May 15

 

Phuket community
Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

One more thing. Looking at the picture with the 3 concrete "ballast blocks". I ask myself ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

And maybe Mr.Brett should show some patience. All the other houses got support pillars too. As work ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

Many of those sideroads in Soi Saiyuan were only dirt roads. Over the last years one by one got impr...(Read More)

Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid

@Kurt-you are so confused. 112 has nothing to do with the 250 pretend Senators. They are in Prayut&#...(Read More)

Tourism operators express hope post-election

Under Prayut, western tourism dropped 50% in 2015-16. Then COVID! But, this isn't over yet. Pra...(Read More)

Cruise liner ‘Mein Schiff 5’ stops off in Phuket

I wonder how many tried to bring a gram or two on board? ...(Read More)

Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide

solar...it's an incontrovertable fact that makes it relevant. Public opinion has no relevance in...(Read More)

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

What is the problem about 'unreadable envelopes' as long the ballot forms inside are readabl...(Read More)

Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

Another driving idiot who want to try out or his airbag is working. But at horrible cost of health o...(Read More)

Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid

It would be strange that 250 appointed 'army senators', who never worked up themselve in th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna

 