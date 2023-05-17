Governor puts Phuket on show to academics

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined an international academic conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (May 16) to highlight Phuket’s efforts towards sustainable development.

economicsenvironmentnatural-resourcestourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 May 2023, 02:53PM

Governor deliver his remarks at the Phuket Academic Conference, joined by Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia Lada Phumas as well as senior representative from Malaysia and honored guests.

“It is an honor to present Phuket to our Malaysian friends. We are here as a team from Phuket, both the public and private sectors, to tell how ready we are to move forward,” Governor Narong said.

“Phuket has developed from a local to a global context. Most everyone knows Phuket, which is the ‘Pearl of Andaman’ and the pride of Thailand, with beautiful beaches, beautiful natural environment and interesting culture. This makes Phuket one of the top tourist destinations in the world, and Phuket welcomes tourists from all over the world,” he said.

“But receiving such recognition. [Phuket is] not an immediate success story. In the past, the Phuket government and the private sector have been working hard to develop infrastructure, high-class accommodation and the tourism industry. Phuket has come a long way from a small [tin] mining town to becoming a world-class tourist city today.

“Phuket residents enjoy success in tourism, but of course Phuket still wants to move forward. I want to see a balance between prosperity, the happiness of the people and the environment. And this is why bidding to host a Specialised Expo is our goal. The concept that Thailand proposes for Phuket is ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity’, as living together as one is what Phuket needs,” Governor Narong continued.

“Organising such events will generate income for the local community, and enhance the lives of Phuket people and the Andaman region. If selected, Phuket, Thailand will be the first country in Southeast Asia to host this special event, and nearly 5 million tourists who visit the fair will have the opportunity to visit Thailand, Southeast Asia and the Pacific,” he said.

“The local leadership with Phuket entering a global context is not easy. When nominating to host the Specialized Expo, as Governor of Phuket I thought about what this Expo should be for Phuket and where it will lead us.

“Of course, as a governor I want the best to grow the economy and develop Phuket as much as possible. But one thing that always comes to mind is that the Phuket Expo must be a lasting legacy that benefits man and nature, a promise to the world that is well committed and one that our future generations will appreciate. We have done it for them. That’s the Phuket Expo. So what is the expo for everyone? And what would you like to see from the expo? Phuket has an answer for everyone,” Governor Narong concluded.