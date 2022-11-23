333 at the beach
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints

Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is pushing for people to use the ‘Traffy Fondue’ app as a way of filing complaints about waste pollution, traffic and other issues and being able to see progress by officials in dealing with the problem.

economicsenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 12:37PM

Governor Narong chaired a meeting on Monday (Nov 21) to highlight the app and have expert Dr Wasan Phattharathikom, senior researcher at the Intelligent Transportation and Traffic Systems Research Laboratory of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), explain the benefits of using the app to local officials.

“Traffy Fondue helps to increase efficiency in managing people’s problems, including listening to problems, complaints, the suffering of the people, and reach a fair resolution in a timely manner,” Dr Wasan said.

Members of the public can also provide suggestions through the app that might solve the officials’ problems for them, he added.

“The problem and complaint management system Traffy Fondue will help government agencies  and the local government organisations receive three benefits: social benefits; benefits to the community; and  benefits to the environment,” Dr Wasan said.

The app also increases officials’ efficiency in responding to problems, he added.

“It increases the efficiency of four things: it increases the efficiency of the work of the staff; it increases the efficiency of budget allocation and expenditure of the agency; it reduces the risk of damage to life and property; and it increases the quality of life of the people,” Dr Wasan said.

“It is an important assistant in managing the city effectively. People take pictures of the problems that occur, specify the location and specify the type,” he said.

“The system will forward the problem to the correct agency and responsible officials immediately. People reporting the problem can follow the progress in having the problem resolved,” he explained.

“City administrators can help direct and monitor the problem, and see statistics and overview of operations anytime, anywhere,” he added.

Currently there are 46 agencies in Phuket that have applied to be on the Traffy Fondue app, comprising seven tambon administrative organisations (OrBorTor), 12 municipalities and 27 government agencies, Dr Wasan noted.

Of the 46, seven agencies have already long been registered on the app: Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Phuket City Municipality. Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Kathu District Public Health Office, Provincial Police Region 8 and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization

Governor Narong described the Traffy Fondue app, which was first announced in 2018, as one of two New Year’s gifts for the people in 2023. The other gift was the project to develop the former Phuket Provincial Prison in Phuket Town into a public area for people to use together.

