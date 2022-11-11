Governor leads robe-offering ceremony for Royal Tuition Scholarship Project

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Nov 10) led a robe-offering ceremony for Buddhist monks in Phuket as part of the Phuket Provincial Office’s ongoing contributions under the Royal Tuition Scholarship Project.

culturereligion

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 09:36AM

Governor Narong led the ceremony, held at Wat Mongkol Nimit, with temple abbot Phra Aram Luang present to receive the offerings. The event was joined by a host of officials from a range of local government offices.

The Royal Tuition Scholarship Project operates under Patronage of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The project was initiated by his father, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej to grant royal scholarships to Thai Buddhist monks.

From academic year 2004 to 2016, a total of 2,880 royal scholarships had been granted to Thai Buddhist monks.