PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today presided over an event held to highlight how much money in compensation payments is to be paid to some of the seven workers killed in the deadly building collapse last Thursday (Nov 21).


By The Phuket News

Friday 29 November 2019, 04:44PM

Wilasinee Kanbuth, with of Krisana Kanbuth, who was crushed to death in the building collapse was called to the event to receive B500,000 as compensation from three insurances companies.. photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (centre) led the event today (Nov 29). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led the event today (Nov 29). Photo: PR Dept

Present for the event, held at Phuket Provincial Hall at 10:30am today (Nov 29), was Somphong Pinphakdee, chief of the Phuket branch of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC).

Wilasinee Kanbuth, with of Krisana Kanbuth, who was crushed to death in the building collapse was called to the event to receive B500,000 as compensation from three insurances companies.

Muang Thai Insurance PCL and B200,000 from Dhipaya Insurance Co Ltd each presented the widow with compensation payments of B200,000, while Chubb Co Ltd presented a payment of B100,000.

Ms Wilasinee, now the sole surviving parent of her child with Mr Krisana, also received B873,000 from Phuket Social Security Office.

Thai Residential

Mr Somphong explained that his office was in the process of contacting relatives of Myanmar nationals Mr Nay Myo Win and Mr Kay Thi Khiang, both also crushed to death in the collapse, in order to ensure they each receive B100,000 from Dhipaya Insurance Co Ltd.

“The Phuket OIC is contacting their relatives to receive the compensation, and insurance companies will give them the compensation as fast as possible,” Mr Sompong said.

Chief Somphong added, “On behalf of the Phuket Insurence Commission Office, we are sorry for the deaths and the injuries from this. Accidents can happen anytime, people should pay attention to insurance, and keep up to date when their insurance policies expire. Those who want to know in-depth information about insurance, pleased call our hotline at 1186.”

Governor Phakaphong noted, “I want all workers to work carefully and have insurance.”

